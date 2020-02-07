Hillgrove has its new football coach.
The Hawks have hired Dr. Byron Slack, formerly the defensive coordinator at Lowndes High School. The hire was announced late Friday.
This will be Slack’s first job as a head coach and he replaces former coach Phil Ironside who stepped down in January to accept the head coach position at Worth County.
Slack is expected to arrive on campus on Feb. 24, and will also work as part of the physical education department.
“We were impressed with his wealth of experience,” Hillgrove athletic director Sherri Thoroughman said. “It was impressive that he has coached at two of the premier programs in Georgia and his time as a college coach.”
While at Lowndes, Slack helped lead the Vikings to a 35-6 record, three region titles and the Class AAAAAAA state championship game this season against Marietta.
The previous 13 seasons he spent at Camden County, including serving as defensive coordinator from 2012-16. He was part of Jeff Herron’s staff for much of his tenure and helped the Wildcats compile a 135-29 record, including 10 straight region titles and back-to-back state championships in 2011-12.
Thoroughman said during the search that the new coach had to be the right fit for the community and someone who could be seen as a leader. She said Slack checked all the boxes.
“He’s a very down to Earth guy,” Thoroughman said. “He is a man of integrity and good character.”
Slack was born in Anchorage, Alaska, and moved to Georgia when he was in the eighth grade. He graduated from Terrell County High School and spent four years in the United States Navy.
Upon being honorably discharged, he enrolled at the University of West Georgia where he played tight end. Slack earned all-conference honors in 1995 and became West Georgia’s first Division II All-American the following season. He was inducted into the West Georgia Hall of Fame in 2003.
Slack began his coaching career in 1997 at Dunwoody High School. He became a graduate assistant at Auburn in 1998, returned to his alma mater in 1999 and was the defensive line coach. He moved to Minnesota State and was the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator during the 2003-04 seasons.
Slack received his undergraduate degree in Special Education from the University of West Georgia, earned a Masters of Education from Auburn and furthered his education by earning his doctorate from Nova Southeastern University in 2014.
