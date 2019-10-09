KENNESAW -- For the Kennesaw State football team, the bye week could not have come at a better time.
Last week, the temperatures reached into the mid- and upper 90s again, giving the metro-Atlanta area more than 90 days of 90-degree temperatures this year.
With the Owls being on the practice field since early August, the heat has taken its toll.
"I told our guys we were going to take a little time off to regroup, refocus, because we have a seven-game stretch of conference play that is critical to the goals and things we want to do here. We have to get things ready to go," Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said Wednesday during his weekly news conference. "It's been tough. We've adjusted practice, we've put in two breaks. We tried to modify some things. At one point, I was looking at going in the morning to kind of navigate it a little bit. I don't mind the heat, but the accumulative effect is what we are talking about.
"Sometimes, you need a little bit of that adversity to work through, but the accumulative effect, you could see it."
Kennesaw State (4-1) will begin Big South Conference play Saturday against Charleston Southern at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Three of the Owls' games -- at home against Point and Reinhardt, and on the road at Alabama State -- were played with kickoff temperatures above 90 degrees, while the game at Missouri State was 88 degrees at kickoff. On Saturday, the high temperature is expected to be 73.
"We did try to help them with breaks and different things in practice," Bohannon said, "but when you're out on (artificial) turf (on the practice field), and it's that temperature every day, it is what it is."
FROM SAMFORD TO THE NFL
After playing Samford three times over the previous two years, Samford was no stranger to Kennesaw State, and neither was quarterback Delvin Hodges.
In three games against the Owls, Hodges completed 76 of 124 passes for 737 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.
Samford beat Kennesaw State in Birmingham, Alabama, to open the 2017 season, but the Owls evened the score in the opening round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs later that fall at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Last year, Kennesaw State held Hodges to one of his worst games of his college career and beat Samford for a second time.
Hodges finished his career as the FCS' all-time leader passer and, following his senior season, beat out Kennesaw State quarterback Chandler Burks for the Walter Payton Award as the best offensive player in the FCS.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Hodges went undrafted this spring. He was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers following a rookie tryout, was cut at the end of training camp and then re-signed to the practice squad.
After starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury, Hodges was promoted to the active roster as Mason Rudolph's backup. Then, when Rudolph suffered a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, Hodges had his chance to show what he could do.
For Bohannon, Hodges' road was a map of perseverance by way of preparation, and a lesson he tries to teach to some members of his own team.
"It goes to show you, whether you are in college or in high school, wherever you might be, wherever you are on the depth chart, if you'll go to work every day and prepare yourself for the opportunity when you don't know when the opportunity is coming, you'll be ready," Bohannon said.
Hodges entered last Sunday's game in the third quarter was was 7-of-9 passing for 68 yards, while adding a 21-yard run that set up a go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter of the Steelers' 23-20 loss to the Ravens. He became the first undrafted rookie to complete multiple passes in a game for Pittsburgh since future coach Tony Dungy in 1977.
"So many kids today, if they aren't the guy, they kind of put their head down, 'Oh, I'm not the guy, I don't need to go work now.' Then, when an opportunity arises, they aren't ready for it," Bohannon said. "They can't seize that moment, and at all levels it happens. Here's a guy that can barely make a squad in the NFL, who's a heck of a player. The next thing you know, he's starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's a pretty big deal, but it happens at all levels. But you have to just keep going to work and trust the process and you never know what might happen.
"Even some of the guys on our team, they might get down because they aren't the starter, and then the opportunity comes up and they aren't ready for it because they haven't prepared themselves. To (Hodges') credit, he kept working, persevering, and when the opportunity came up, he was able to seize it. He gave them a chance to win the game, so that speaks volumes for him."
INJURY REPORT
As Kennesaw State continues preparation for Charleston Southern, it will do so without starting defensive end Andrew Butcher. The senior is expected to be out for multiple weeks with an upper-body injury.
Other than Butcher, Bohannon said an emphasis for the bye week was to get those players who were not completely healthy, but playing, back to 100 percent.
"I feel like we are in a much better place," Bohannon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.