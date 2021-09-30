Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State have met twice on the football field.
Both times, the games have been knockdown punishing affairs that pushed the players to and sometimes past their physical limits. The games were the kind where a rivalry can develop, and Saturday, when the Owls welcome the Gamecocks to Fifth Third Bank Stadium for the first time, it won't be so much as the third meeting as much as it may be the third round of what could become an annual heavyweight fight.
With both teams poised to play in the ASUN football conference beginning next year, and meeting each season thereafter, the game will likely become a must win on the schedule if either team has Football Championship Subdivision playoff hopes.
What will be interesting to watch this weekend, is to see how the Owls perform against a team that has already knocked off Florida State out of the Atlantic Coast Conference. There aren't too many players remaining from the last time KSU and JSU faced off, and it will be the first time the Owls will play the Gamecocks without quarterback Chandler Burks under center.
Known as "Captain Touchdown," Burks, who holds the Kennesaw State records for rushing yards, touchdowns and set an NCAA FCS single-season touchdown scoring mark for a quarterback with 29 in 2018, is now the quarterbacks coach with the Owls. But he knows very well what to expect when the teams take the field at 3 p.m.
"The first thing you see is how talented they are," Burks said about Jacksonville State. "They are well coached, big, fast and its going to take our best to come out on top."
The concise 2021 scouting report could have easily been the same for the 2017 matchup or the 2018 meeting at then SunTrust Park. Both games are ones that Burks remembers vividly.
The first meeting came in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Jacksonville State was the No. 3 team in the country and had a bye in the first round, while KSU was coming in off a 28-17 win over Samford in the first playoff game in program history.
The Owls were heading into a hostile environment and both teams quickly found out the other was not going to be a push over by any means.
Jacksonville State led 7-3 at half. It was a game where the Gamecocks' defense flew around so fast it caused coach Brian Bohannon to ask his other coaches if there were 13 players on the field because there were no creases to be found for KSU runners who averaged 330 yards per game that season.
"By that time we were already known as one of the best rushing teams in the country," Burks said. "But we hadn't eclipsed 100 yards rushing at the half."
That started to change on the opening drive of the second half. After a 43-yard kickoff return by Darnell Holland gave KSU a short field to work with, the Owls drove to the JSU 9 where they faced a fourth-and-1, and for anyone who has watched Kennesaw State play football over the first six years of the program, kicking a field goal at that point was not even considered.
"We're aggressive," Burks said. "In that spot we weren't looking to flinch."
Holland got the call and went around the left side. No other play was needed.
"All (Holland) needed was a crease," Burks said about the touchdown. "There was a lot of excitement we were about to put together that kind of a drive."
Now leading 10-7, the defense took control of the game and limited JSU to 51 yards in the second half, 187 for the game.
Burks put the finishing touches on the win with a touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter for a 17-7 victory, which set the stage for 2018 and the first football game to be played at then SunTrust Park.
"It was a phenomenal atmosphere," Burks said of the more than 17,000 fans there to see it. "It was one of the best Owl Walks to date. It was a heavyweight matchup at the end of the season."
The game matched a pair of top 10 teams, and it would become that season's FCS game of the year.
However for Burks, and the other runners from both sides, there was one part of the game they would all like to forget. The way the field was set up -- from the first-base dugout to left field -- it mean players were being tackled on thinner, more compact infield dirt as they were driving toward the end zone.
"I remember I got tackled by a defensive lineman," Burks said. "And he just looked at me and said, 'This sucks.' It was like being tackled on asphalt. There was rocks, sand, clay. It was no fun."
Burks ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 74 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. But as the game went on, his performance got bigger and bigger.
With 3:25 to play in the fourth quarter, KSU faced fourth-and-10 from the Jacksonville State 43, and in 2018, in that kind of situation, everyone knew where the ball was going.
Whenever Burks needed to complete a critical pass in a game the first, second and third options were usually named Justin Sumpter. The Owls all-time leading receiver measured out around 6-foot-5 and if he could get his hands on the ball, he would catch it. That was the case in this situation when Burks lofted a pass down the left sideline and in front of the Jacksonville State bench. Sumpter went up, caught it at its highest point and came down on his back, and on the side boundary. Initially, the referee called the pass incomplete, but while the Gamecocks' bench was celebrating, the officials were looking at the replay.
"Before the play, he told us on the sideline, 'Give me the ball. I'll make (the catch).'" Burks said. "After, I knew it was a catch by the way he got up."
Replay showed Sumpter had gotten a foot down, and the call was overturned.
On the next play, Burks broke free for a 16-yard run down to the JSU 4. Replay was good to KSU again, as it appeared Burks may have had the ball jarred loose as he was going down, but the run stood. Three plays later he scored to tie the game at 24-24 and send it into overtime.
Five overtimes ensued. Back-and-fourth as one team would score a touchdown only to be matched by the other, and each team tried to one-up the other with big plays.
Tied at 31-31 in the second overtime, JSU quarterback Zerrick Cooper, who will be on the field on Saturday, faced fourth-and-19 at the KSU 34 before finding his receiver Josh Pearson in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.
Burks wasted little time starting the third overtime with the score tied at 38-38. On the first play, he connected with TJ Reed for a 25-yard touchdown to go up 46-38.
In the fifth overtime, tied at 52-52, Burks faced his own fourth down dilemma. On fourth-and-6, Burks went back to pass, but pulled the ball down and took off around the right side. He gained 11 yards and set up Holland's 13-yard touchdown.
At that point, Burks said he had a few words for the defense.
"We knew someone was going to have to make a stop," he said. "I started yelling at the defense to take us to the house."
Everybody dressed in black and gold went home happy after Bryson Armstrong intercepted Cooper in the end zone to end the longest game in program history.
Following the game, Bohannon said the team and coaches were too tired to celebrate.
"We celebrated, but it wasn't as lively because everyone was so tired," Burks said. "I went home and went straight to bed, but I couldn't sleep because of the adrenaline."
Burks said for everyone on the 2017-18 teams, when they get together, those games eventually come up in conversation.
"They are great moments," he said.
Hopefully, Saturday's matchup, and the others that follow, can live up to that standard. That way the 2021 team, and those that follow can have those moments, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.