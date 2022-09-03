BUFORD — Buford coach Bryant Appling trusted his instincts with the game on the line late in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game against No. 4 North Cobb.
With 1:29 left, Appling accepted a roughing-the-kicker penalty that took a potential game-winning field goal off the board and instead put the ball back in the hands of his offense with the game tied at 14-all.
Two plays later, star running back Justice Haynes was celebrating in the end zone after scoring his third touchdown of the night from 4 yards out to secure a hard-fought 21-14 win for the top-ranked Wolves at Tom Riden Stadium.
Appling said after the game that the decision to take the field goal off the board and keep his offense on the field to eat more clock was an easy one.
“It was pretty easy because I didn’t want to give (North Cobb) any time with the ball in their hands,” Appling said. “They found an issue with our defense, and I didn’t want to try our adjustment out. I told (kicker JB Gregory) that I hated to pull the points off the board, but we had to finish the game with the least amount of time on the clock, and he understood that.”
The game was a lot closer than Appling and Buford (3-0) would have liked after it scored touchdowns on its first two offensive drives of the night to take an early 14-0 lead with 3:02 left in the opening quarter. Haynes scored on runs of 41 and 51 yards.
Buford had several opportunities to extend its lead in the second quarter, none better than a drive that ended with a fumble at the 1-yard line with 1:30 left before halftime. Justin Baker was responsible for the fumble at the 1, but he appeared to have a forearm down before the ball came out.
The officials saw otherwise and gave the ball to North Cobb (1-1), which kneeled the ball and took the game into halftime with the Wolves still leading 14-0.
Buford had possession inside Warrior territory on its last five possessions of the first half and failed to score any points. With a chance to put the game away before halftime, Appling said that was frustrating to watch.
“It’s frustrating for everybody,” Appling said. “We’re better than that in a lot of ways. We should be able to convert some of those and get the ball in the end zone a couple of more times to give us a little more cushion in the third and fourth quarter.”
Buford’s missed opportunities proved costly in the second half.
North Cobb finally got on the board late in the third quarter thanks to a 17-play, 81-yard drive that took almost 7 minutes off the clock. The Warriors were a perfect 5-for-5 on third down on the drive and capped it off with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Malachi Singleton to David Mbadinga to cut Buford’s lead in half, 14-7.
Once again, the Wolves had an opportunity to put points on the board after driving deep into Warrior territory midway through the fourth quarter.
Facing a second-and-15 from the Warrior 20, Buford’s Dylan Wittke was intercepted for the second time and set up North Cobb’s game-tying drive less than 2 minutes later.
Singleton took an option run 59 yards down to the Buford 8, and the senior quarterback scored two plays later on another option run to knot the game at 14-all with 5:55 left in the fourth quarter.
With plenty of time to put a scoring drive together, the Wolves did just that.
Inside North Cobb territory, Wittke converted a third down with his legs, and Haynes followed that up with a 13-yard run to get the Wolves into field goal range.
North Cobb managed to stop Buford on third down and forced the Wolves to send out their freshman kicker, Gregory, to attempt a 33-yard field goal with 1:29 left. He drilled the kick through the uprights and was tackled in the process.
The subsequent penalty set up Buford’s successful risk to win the game.
Sophomore defensive back Jordan Allen ended the game in the closing seconds with an interception of Singleton to cap off a win the Wolves had hoped would be easier to secure after their terrific start.
“Sometimes, you’re going to win ugly,” Appling said. “It’s not going to be perfect every time. You have to catch some breaks. Lord knows I’ve caught some breaks over these first three years being in charge. I’m just thankful that I get to go into Labor Day weekend off a win and not off a loss.”
