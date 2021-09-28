Kennesaw State entertains a team this weekend at Fifth Third Bank Stadium that is destined to become its biggest rival.
The Owls will welcome Jacksonville State, a school 85 miles to the west and future ASUN Conference opponent, to Kennesaw for the first time and coach Brian Bohannon said he can see this growing into something great for the fan bases.
"I think it could become something really good. Two schools that are this close," he said during his weekly press conference. "The tradition of Jacksonville State football, that's something that goes back for years. Long before I was here, everyone knew about Jacksonville State football. A ton of tradition. I think there are some natural things that have already occurred in the last two meetings."
In the first meeting between the programs, KSU was making its first playoff appearance and the Gamecocks were the No. 3 team in the country. The Owls went on the road and won the game 17-7.
The second meeting is considered the greatest game in Kennesaw State history, and is likely one the JSU fans have tried hard to forget. Playing at what was then SunTrust Park, a game that was tied 24-24 at the end of regulation and then proceeded to go back and fourth for five overtimes. The final was 60-52. There were 172 plays, 944 yards of total offense and the teams combined to go 7 of 9 on fourth down.
Bohannon said the team was so exhausted it did not have the energy to truly celebrate the win once it got back to the locker room. This will be the first meeting since, and could foreshadow the kind of games fans can expect every year going forward.
"I do believe now both coming into the ASUN Conference, going into 2022, it can definitely become something. A lot of times that stuff takes a life of its own, and I think this will, too."
INJURY UPDATE
Coming off the bye week, Bohannon said the team is still dealing with some injury issues, but players are starting to make their way back, including three key starters. Quarterback Jonathan Murphy, who went down with a lower leg issue in the season opener against Reinhardt, and running back Isaac Foster, who reinjured a lower leg issue against Georgia Tech, practiced during the bye week and on Monday. The same can be said for defensive lineman Peyton Moore. If things continue to progress all three will be back this weekend against Jacksonville State.
One starter who is questionable is defensive lineman Travis Bell. Bell has not yet returned to practice and could miss the game against the Gamecocks.
CLOSING IN
Bohannon has a chance to move into second all-time in wins as a head coach in Big South Conference history. A victory against Jacksonville State will give him 55 wins and break the tie with former Gardner-Webb coach Steve Patton. It would leave Bohannon nine wins short of the all-time mark held by Coastal Carolina’s David Bennett with 63.
INTEREST IN GEORGIA SOUTHERN
Georgia Southern fired coach Chad Lunsford after the Eagles' 28-20 loss to Louisiana last week. This will be the third time the program is searching for a coach since Bohannon was hired at Kennesaw State, and inevitably, when that job comes open, Bohannon is listed as a potential, if not leading, candidate, because of his history with the program.
Bohannon was the wide receivers coach for the Eagles from 1997-99 and defensive backs coach from 2000-01. During his tenure there under coach Paul Johnson, the team won national championships in 1999 and 2000. More importantly, Bohannon runs a version of the triple-option offense, which most hard core Georgia Southern fans appreciate. Tuesday, he sidestepped the issue, just like he did the previous two times the job has been open.
"I think the big thing right now, and what's been talked about, is my interest is in going out and having a great Tuesday practice and our football team getting better at what we do," he said. "Then hopefully we can build that on Wednesday, and that's where my interest lies right now and where my interest is going to be."
MOVING UP
Kennesaw State moved up three places in this week's FCS STATS Perform top 25 poll to No. 20.
It is the 50th straight week the Owls have been ranked. Currently the Owls are the only Big South team that is ranked in the STATS Perform Poll, however, Monmouth, Gardner-Webb and North Carolina A&T are all receiving votes. Future ASUN Conference member Jacksonville State is No. 17, while Central Arkansas, Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky are receiving votes.
Sam Houston State continues to be the No. 1 team, followed by James Madison, South Dakota State, Montana and North Dakota State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.