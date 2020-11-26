Game: Johns Creek (4-4) at Allatoona (9-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Allatoona 28, Johns Creek 7
Allatoona lost its bid at a second state championship a year ago when it fell to Harrison in the final.
The Buccaneers now have an opportunity to rectify that outcome.
They are making their 11th straight playoff appearance and enter the Class AAAAAA playoffs as the No. 1 seed from Region 6AAAAAA and will host Johns Creek at Cobb Energy/Buccaneer Stadium on Friday.
“It’s been a really good season,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “These kids have overcome a lot. It’s been a special season with everything going on, so to be in this position, and getting here the way that we have, I’m just really proud of these guys. Now, we’re going to try to keep it going. Nobody cares what you’ve done in the regular season. We’re all in the same boat; you lose you go home, so it’s all about being focused.”
Last week’s matchup at Pope didn’t have high stakes after Allatoona wrapped up the region title two weeks ago following its victory over Lassiter. Yet, the Buccaneers still finished the season strong to maintain momentum.
“Going into last week was the first time all season it didn’t feel like a game with a lot of consequences,” Varner said. “The games came out and did a good job executing the game plan, and now it’s the fourth time we’re going into the playoffs undefeated. The guys are really focused right now.”
Allatoona is producing 30 points per game this season, but it’s been the Buccaneers’ defense that has carried the team, according to Varner, as the unit is holding opponents to 7.9 points per game.
“We didn’t know about our defense coming into the season,” he said. “We knew we’d have a good secondary and that those guys would carry us, but we didn’t know that group would be this good.
“As a unit, they take a lot of pride in stopping the other team and getting turnovers. The defense is definitely the strength of our team. They say defense travels in the postseason, so that’s what we’re counting on.”
Johns Creek lost its regular season finale to garner its region’s No. 4 seed. The Gladiators are averaging 19.5 points per game while giving up 19.6.
“Johns Creek’s been in the playoffs before and they’ve won,” Varner said. “So, they’re not going to be scared to compete or anything. They’re a physical team, and it’s going to be a challenge for us to run the football because they’re strength is their defensive line and linebackers. Those guys look really good.
