Game: Allatoona (0-0) at North Paulding (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Allatoona 57, North Paulding 29, Sept. 4, 2015
All-time series: Allatoona leads 5-3
Prediction: Allatoona 21, North Paulding 14
Allatoona kicks off the 2022 regular season on the road as it travels to North Paulding.
While the Buccaneers still have some things to figure out as it enters the new campaign, coach Gary Varner said his team is looking good.
“We’re in pretty good shape,” Varner said. “They’ve been working very hard. I’ve got a very close, tight-knit group of seniors. We’ve had a good summer of workouts. The first game is always interesting, because you never really know how it’s going to play out — so it’s good that it’s a non-region game. We’re just trying to solidify the depth chart, solidify what we think we saw — some kids will surprise you when you put the pads on against another team. So, we’re going to try to solidify that depth chart and see where we are going forward.”
Varner got a chance to see his team in action when it played Kennesaw Mountain in a preseason scrimmage last Friday – a 28-17 loss for the Buccaneers.
“It was all right,” Varner said. “We played Kennesaw Mountain, so the kids all know each other, so there’s was a lot of energy there and a good atmosphere. We got to play everybody and get a good look at the varsity going up into this week. So, I think the kids are excited to get started.”
Allatoona will start things off against North Paulding, which went 4-6 and barely missed a state playoff berth in Class AAAAAAA last year. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2015, when the Buccaneers defeated the Wolfpack 57-29.
“On the offensive side of the ball, they have really good skill kids,” Varner said. “They’ve got a really good quarterback who moves around pretty well and makes good decisions and played last year. They’ve got a big running back (senior Jaylen Poe, who rushed for 972 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022), very smooth and very physical as well — a very high-end high school running back actually. They’ve got a couple of really good receivers, so their offense definitely jumps out on film at you. Defensively, they’re big up front and they had a really good scrimmage (last Friday against East Coweta), so they look really, really good and very physical. (East Coweta) got one touchdown out of them and one big play and that was it. It’s going to be a good test. You try to set up really good non-region games to see where you are at and hopefully win.”
Senior quarterback Tyler McGuire and senior running back Jayden Ponder lead the way on offense for Allatoona, while senior defensive ends Mekhi Buchanan and Edin Odinjor and senior linebacker Vinnie Canosa spearhead the defense.
