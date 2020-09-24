Game: South Cobb (0-2) at Allatoona (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Allatoona 41, South Cobb 20
All-time series: Allatoona leads 4-0
Prediction: Allatoona 35, South Cobb 20
Allatoona will try to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2014 when it hosts South Cobb on Friday.
The Buccaneers opened the season with an impressive 27-17 win against Harrison three weeks ago with all of their scoring coming in the second half. After its game against Denmark was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, they bounced back to beat Kennesaw Mountain 21-6 in its region opener.
Meanwhile, South Cobb is looking for its first win of the year. The Eagles came up short against Pebblebrook, 40-21, in their only non-region game of the year before falling to Lassiter 30-13 last week in their region opener.
“They are very big up front on both sides of the ball. You’re going to want to contain that,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “They cause some matchup problems. They have skilled kids on the offensive side of the ball, and the game (against Lassiter) was closer than the score.”
South Cobb trailed Lassiter by four points in the third quarter before a pair of special teams gaffes allowed Lassiter two unanswered touchdown on short fields. Terrance Clark II is one player Allatoona’s defense will pay attention to after rushing for 135 yards on 20 carries and passing for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Allatoona’s defense has been solid in both games. The Buccaneers held Harrison to just one offensive touchdown before limited Kennesaw Mountain to six points and 120 yards.
After rushing for nearly 100 yards in the second half against Harrison, Jaylen Ponder tacked on 146 more against the Mustangs.
Even though Allatoona has excelled in its first two games, Varner is still challenging his team to play even better.
“Defense played well,” Varner said. “We had a lot of penalties and that hurt us a little bit. We had some special teams issues. Offensively, we moved the ball well. We just missed some opportunities to put points on the board. There are just some mental mistakes that need to be fixed.”
