Kell may have one of its strongest quarterback-wide receiver tandems in its 21 seasons of football.
Junior Bryce Clavon, a junior transfer from Dutchtown, started under center in Kell’s season opener against Cherokee Bluff last Wednesday. He threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns to steer the Longhorns to a 38-23 victory in a Corky Kell Classic game at Johns Creek High School.
Receiver Peyton Zachary, a 5-foot-6 freshman, opened his career with seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown reception came on a fourth-and-18 that helped the Longhorns pull away.
Zachary wasn’t the only receiver Clavon was targeting last Friday. His other touchdown passes came on a 62-yard completion to Marquavious Saboor and a 60-yard throw to Jaden George.
“We feel good about our (receiving) corps,” Kell coach Bobby May said. “We want to give our best players the ball and Bryce can do that.”
The Longhorns will need their new duo to step up again Friday in their home opener against former region rival Allatoona, a program known for its stellar defensive play.
Allatoona’s front seven is the strength of the team, led by defensive linemen Vincent Canosa, Ezra Odinjor and Mekhi Buchanan.
“On defense, they have a big and physical front,” May said of Allatoona. “We will have to play physical, control the ball and the tempo.”
Allatoona, uncharacteristically gave up three big plays for touchdowns in the first quarter of its opener against North Paulding. The Buccaneers could not recover before losing 35-13 to the Wolfpack.
Coach Gary Varner said after the game Friday night that his team “wasn’t ready to play.”
Senior running back Jayden Ponder, who rushed for 126 yards on 24 carries and scored both of Allatoona’s touchdowns. His second touchdown from eight yards out in Allatoona’s opening drive of the second half was as close as the Buccaneers would get.
