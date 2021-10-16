By Michael Doti
MDJ Sports Correspondent
MARIETTA — Allatoona picked up a dominant Region 6AAAAAA win on the road, defeating Sprayberry 43-7 on Friday.
The Buccaneers (3-3, 3-1) accumulated 305 total yards through the first 24 minutes, and they scored the same amount of points, 37, as Sprayberry (2-4, 2-3) had total yards in the first half. Allatoona coach Gary Varner said he wanted his team to get off to a fast start and play a clean first half, and that is exactly what happened.
“I thought we played well coming off of a two-week layoff. I’ve never had that happen in the middle of the season before, so that was interesting,” he said. “(Our) kids played well, we got the fast start that we were hoping to get and, (we) caught a couple of breaks on special teams and then things got going.”
The Buccaneers moved to 6-0 all-time against the Yellow Jackets, and after losing to Kennesaw Mountain in the region opener, Allatoona has now won four in a row.
Quarterback Tyler McGuire was 6-of-6 passing in the first half, with 156 yards and three touchdown passes. Jayden Ponder and Marcus Taylor combined for 142 yards on the ground and two touchdowns in the first half.
The offense went to work early. On the second play, McGuire connected with Michael Davis for a 69-yard touchdown.
Sprayberry started its next possession with a 30-yard rush from Jermaine Kenty, but two plays later the drive ended with an interception.
The Buccaneers moved from their own 31-yard line to the Sprayberry 31-yard line, where McGuire connected with Bryce Herring for a touchdown to go up 14-0.
On its ensuing drive, Allatoona scored on a 73-yard run from Taylor. A high snap in punt formation on Sprayberry’s next drive set the Buccaneers up with a short field. They scored three plays later with a 10-yard touchdown from Ponder.
With about 4½ minutes to go until halftime, the Yellow Jackets faced another punting situation. Another high snap prevented saw the ball go out of the back of the end zone for a safety, and Allatoona went up 30-0.
The Buccaneers got the ball on the free kick and added another touchdown before halftime. This one a 6-yard pass to A.J. Fitts.
“We executed well in the passing game early, and they did a good job of taking away the run with a lot of guys up in the box, but the passing game worked, and then they did break a couple of little runs, but we didn’t let them go all the way,” Varner said. “(Sprayberry is) a big-play offensive team, and they score a lot of big plays on the running game, so we were able to tackle them, and keep them in front of us.”
Ponder scored a 75-yard touchdown to start the second half, and that ended the night for the Allatoona starters. Sprayberry scored late to break the shutout.
Allatoona has another road date next week at Kell, while Sprayberry travels to Pope to play on Thursday.
“I think for us, obviously (we need to) look at the film, but it’s the same thing. Can we, can we get better and minimize our mistakes,” said Varner looking ahead to the next game. “Hopefully we just play a tough game, and it’s going to be a really tough game on the road over there.”
