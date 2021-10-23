Senior, Levi Brown (24) bringing down Sophomore, Derian Thomas (4) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on October 22, 2021 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Touchdown by Senior, Marcus Taylor (5) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on October 22, 2021 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on October 22, 2021 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on October 22, 2021 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Junior, Tyler Mcguire (14) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on October 22, 2021 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Junior, Tyler Mcguire (14) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on October 22, 2021 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Sophomore, Gray Kelley (95) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on October 22, 2021 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Junior, Tyler Mcguire (14) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on October 22, 2021 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Junior, Jayden Ponder (4) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on October 22, 2021 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on October 22, 2021 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Sophomore, Derian Thomas (4) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on October 22, 2021 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Senior, Tj Felix (13) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on October 22, 2021 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Sophomore, Derian Thomas (4) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on October 22, 2021 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Senior, Levi Brown (24) bringing down Sophomore, Derian Thomas (4) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on October 22, 2021 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on October 22, 2021 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Junior, Jayden Ponder (4) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on October 22, 2021 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
Junior, Jayden Ponder (4) during Allatoona High School vs Kell High School Friday Night Football Action on October 22, 2021 - Marietta, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.
MARIETTA — A 4-yard touchdown run by Marcus Taylor gave Allatoona a 10-0 lead going into halftime, and all the momentum it needed, Friday as it defeated Kell 23-12 in a key Region 6AAAAAA matchup.
“The big thing was the scoring before half,” Varner said. “That changed everything, the whole game.”
The Bucs (5-3, 5-1) went on to add 13 points in the second half to secure its victory. Two plays into the third quarter, Cody King broke free for a 76-yard touchdown run. King added Allatoona’s final score of the night, capping off a 12-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter.
“It was a very important win going forward,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “We started getting a little momentum, hopefully, and we’ll see how it goes.”
Kell (4-4, 3-3) tried to fight its way back into the game in the fourth quarter with a 91-yard touchdown pass from Davion Hampton to Ayden Jackson and a 15-yard touchdown run by Hampton, but it was not enough.
“They played their hearts out,” coach Brett Sloan said. “We have to find a way to continue to get better on offense, we are just not where we need to be.
Allatoona’s running game led its offense, made up by Jayden Ponder and Taylor who combined for 181 yards with one touchdown. In total the Bucs ran for 289 yards and put up 354 total yards..
“They ran the ball really well,” Varner said. “It always comes down to the offensive line up front, they did a great job and hopefully we get a little better.”
Hampton led Kell’s offense with 142 yards passing and the two touchdowns. Jackson led the team in receptions, with three for 110 yards and a touchdown.
“They reaffirmed what I think they have all season,” Sloan said. “They keep battling. It’s tough to watch them not end up winning the game when they played their heart out.”
Allatoona scored on its opening drive of the game with a 42-yard field goal by Gray Kelley.
With the win, Allatoona ran its winning streak to four games and snapped Kell’s three-game win streak.
