CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Linebacker Bryson Armstrong, the Big South Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, was one of six Kennesaw State players named to the preseason all-conference team.
Armstrong, a junior from Kell High School, is a two-time all-conference selection and was the league's co-Freshman of the Year in 2017.
"I'm extremely thankful and extremely blessed and happy that the Big South Conference would recognize me," Armstrong said Tuesday during the league's annual media day at the Renaissance Hotel. "It's a good feeling for me and the rest of the team, but it's a preseason award, and we all know that those don't mean a whole lot when you start playing the games on the field."
The other top preseason award winner in voting done by league coaches and media was Monmouth quarterback Kenji Bahar as Offensive Player of the Year.
Joining Armstrong among Kennesaw State's preseason all-conference selections were defensive linemen Desmond Johnson Jr. and Andrew Butcher and defensive backs Dorian Walker and Cincere Mason. Isaac Foster was recognized as both punt returner and kick returner.
Running back Shaquil Terry and linebacker Charlie Patrick were honorable mentions.
The Owls also were the preseason favorite to win their third straight conference title, receiving 14 of 20 first-place votes. The Owls were followed by Monmouth, Charleston Southern, Campbell, Gardner-Webb, Hampton and Presbyterian.
Conference newcomer North Alabama will play its Big South rivals as it transitions from NCAA Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision this season, but the Lions will not be eligible for the conference title until 2020.
CONFERENCE CHANGES
Since the Big South began football in 2002, the league has gone through numerous membership changes.
This year, the conference is adding two members in Hampton and North Alabama, while Presbyterian is entering its final year in the conference.
The new teams each went 7-3 last season as FCS independents, and both come in with rich histories.
Hampton, from Virginia, has won 22 conference titles, advancing to the national playoffs eight times and being named a black college national champion seven times. The Pirates were previously members of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (1912-94) and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (1995-2017).
North Alabama has won 17 conference titles, with three NCAA Division II national titles and two NCAA Division II runner-up finishes. The Lions were previously members of the Alabama Collegiate Conference (1960-69) and Gulf South Conference (1970-2017).
Presbyterian will be leaving the Big South to continue its transition to the non-scholarship Pioneer League in 2021.
Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb are the only Big South teams that have played in the league for its entire 18-year history. Other league members have been Elon (2002), Liberty (2002-17), VMI (2003-13), Coastal Carolina (2003-15), Stony Brook (2008-12), Presbyterian (2009-present), Monmouth (2014-present), Kennesaw State (2015-present) and Campbell (2018-present).
TITLE STREAKS
Kennesaw State enters the season seeking to become the sixth school with three consecutive Big South titles, and move within one season of a conference-record four straight championships.
Coastal Carolina won at least a share of three straight Big South titles from 2004-06 and again from 2012-14, while Stony Brook won at least a share of four straight from 2009-12. Liberty had a pair of three-year runs from 2007-10 and 2012-14.
WHAT DOES THE PRESEASON POLL MEAN?
In the Big South's first 17 seasons, the preseason favorite has won or shared the title 14 times.
Only in 2004 (Gardner-Webb), 2011 (Liberty) and 2015 (Coastal Carolina) did the preseason favorite not come home with at least a share of top conference honors.
