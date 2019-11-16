HAMPTON, Va. – Kennesaw State dominated from start to finish Saturday in defeating Hampton 50-7 for its eighth consecutive Big South Conference road victory.
The No. 16 Owls (9-2, 4-1) scored on their first five possessions of the game and their first two of the second half for a 43-0 lead.
Coach Brian Bohannon said stopping Hampton (5-6, 1-4) on its first possession was the key.
“They took the ball down the field on the opening drive, and we ended it with an interception, which was big,” Bohannon said, “and we were able to move the ball pretty consistently all day.”
The only bad news for Kennesaw State was learning that Monmouth had beaten Campbell 47-10, eliminating the Owls from winning the conference title outright and earning an automatic bid to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
The Owls, who have made the FCS playoffs the past two seasons, losing in the quarterfinals both times, will have to hope for an at-large bid. They end the regular season by hosting Gardner-Webb next week.
“In my mind, it would be hard-pressed to keep a 10-2 football team out of the playoffs,” Bohannon said.
With starter Daniel David sidelined with a shoulder injury, junior quarterback Tommy Bryant earned his first career start and was the game’s leading rusher with 100 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. He also completed two of five passes for 133 yards and another score.
Bronson Rechsteiner had 10 carries for 77 yards and a score, as six players scored touchdowns for the Owls.
“That’s a little bit of who we are right now,” Bohannon said. “Whoever’s in there, they’ve got to go do their job, and we don’t worry about it. We just call the play that will give us the best chance to be successful, and all those guys are contributing and doing a good job.”
The Owls, who have the top rushing attack in the the FCS at 350 yards per game, piled up 361 more against Hampton. Kennesaw State was averaging 39 points per game, nearly topping that in the third quarter of Saturday's game.
While Bohannon looked to the start of the game as the key, Bryant and linebacker Bryson Armstrong the key was the week of practice.
“We talked all week about bringing the energy in all phases of the game,” said Armstrong, a former Kell High School standout who led the defense with seven tackles. “I thought we did that pretty well on defense.”
Added Bryant: “These coaches got us so prepared. Shoutouts to (quarterbacks coach Cody Worley) and (offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut) in getting me prepared for everything and every moment.”
Bryant had been playing about every third series this year until last week, when he had to come in after David was injured. He accounted for five scores in a 38-35 win at Campbell.
Kennesaw State Owls held Hampton, which it was facing for the first time, to 61 rushing yards and 65 passing. The Pirates entered the game averaging 181.6 and 265.4, respectively.
Quarterback Deondre Francois, a transfer from Florida State, was 12-for-26 for 65 yards. He was intercepted twice and had one TD pass. The Pirates’ only bright spot was running back Shai McKenzie, a transfer from Virginia Tech who rushed 15 times for 81 yards and topped 1,000 for the season.
“I think it was about our kids getting ready to play,” Bohannon said. “I thought our kids did a great job with that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.