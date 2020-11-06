MARIETTA — Friday night may have been the final home game of the regular season for Walton’s seniors, but it was junior A.J. Brown who led the charge inside Raider Valley.
Brown rushed for 113 yards and was the lead tackler on a fourth-down play, one of three times the Raiders’ defense forced a turnover on downs during their 21-14 win over North Paulding.
“He’s a phenomenal young man and I’ve got all the trust in the world in him,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said of Brown. “He’s one of the best players in the state of Georgia, and he proved it tonight.”
Walton improved to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in Region 3AAAAAAA ahead of next week’s game at Harrison. The victory allowed the Raiders to remain in the top half of the region standings, in the pursuit of a home playoff game.
“It was a great win. We played lights out in the first half,” Brown said. “Second half, we came out a little flat, but our team goes by our motto — ‘find a way.’
“We found a way to win this game, and that’s our goal, week in and week out.”
Walton started out well with quarterback Zak Rozsman (3-for-5, 85 yards) hitting Nate Lyons for an easy pass and catch down the middle of the field for 49 yards. Braylen Stokes finished the seven-play, 80-yard drive with a 1-yard score to put the Raiders up 7-0.
It was one of two scores for Stokes, who rushed for 93 yards on 15 carries.
North Paulding (1-7, 0-3) failed to carry a rhythm early.
Its first drive stalled near midfield after an incomplete pass by Kyle Bird. The senior quarterback, though, completed his next nine passes, and a run by Cameron Cook (nine carries, 40 yards) put the Wolfpack inside Walton’s 20-yard line.
“I’ll be honest. I was so sick and upset about the way our defense had played,” Brunner said, “and we had given up zero points at that point.”
According to North Paulding coach Don Stark, Cook “got folded up a little bit” on his run and had to leave the game. Jaylen Poe replaced him and promptly fumbled.
The loose ball was picked up by Walton’s Cade Thompson, and the Raiders ended the half with a 14-0 lead.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times with some penalties and missed assignments,” Stark said. “We were just a play or two short.”
Brown stopped Poe short on a fourth-and-1 play early in the third quarter. Later, North Paulding took advantage of a couple of Walton penalties, and strong runs by Bird and Poe (13 carries, 48 yards) brought the Wolfpack within a yard of the end zone.
However, on fourth-and-foal, a diving play by senior Austin Eldred broke up a pass and sent Walton into the final quarter with a 14-0 lead.
“When it comes to fourth down, we know we all have to buckle down,” Brown said. “Everyone has to do their job, and that’s how we got those stops.”
Brown started the fourth quarter with a big play, breaking some arm tackles before running away for a 74-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead. Bird answered with a 50-yard completion to Hayden Smith, then capped off the six-play drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Briley Stilwell (six receptions, 61 yards).
A fumble by Walton’s Jeremy Hecklinski allowed the Wolfpack some hope. Bird rushed in from 4 yards out to get within a score with 2:45 left, but Brown rushed four times for 28 yards to close the game out.
“It was a little bit closer than it should have been,” Brunner said, “but hats off to North Paulding. They just kept fighting.”
