SNELLVILLE – Defensive stops were at a premium in Friday's non-region game between Brookwood and Marietta.
The Broncos were able to come up with more of them, as well as just a little more of the overabundant offense, to claim a 56-42 shootout victory at Brookwood Community Stadium.
Brookwood showed plenty of balance, as Alex Diggs led a punishing ground game with 157 of the team's 280 rushing yards and scored three TDs, while Dylan Lonergan threw for 247 yards and three scores as the Broncos moved to 5-0 to start the season for the first time since 2005.
And they needed all of that offense to overcome an almost as productive night from Marietta (1-4), as the defending Class AAAAAAA state champs got 332 yards with four TDs in the air, plus two more rushing scores from quarterback Tyler Hughes.
“I'm real proud of our offense,” Brookwood coach Philip Jones said. “We were definitely clicking. … It starts with those guys up front (on the offensive line). I'm really proud of the way they played. They protected Dylan well, and we ran the ball when we had to.”
The shootout started early, when Lonergan spotted Denylon Morrissette behind the Marietta defense and hit him in stride for a 69-yard scoring strike on the game's fifth snap for a quick 7-0 Brookwood led just 1:35 after the opening kickoff.
And the Broncos' offense was off and running, scoring on six of its eight first-half possessions, with the last one ending with time running out in the opening 24 minutes, with Lonergan throwing for 207 yards and three TDs and Diggs posting 116 yards and three TDs on the ground.
But for a while, Marietta was able to keep up behind Hughes, who threw for 183 yards of his own in the first half, including scoring strikes of 80 yards to Daniel Martin, 66 yards to Milon Jones and 9 yards to Zuri Jones.
However, the Blue Devils' special teams had their issues, with a pair of miscues on punts.
Brookwood wasn't able to capitalize on the first one, but when Eric Simmons blocked a punt on the fourth play of the second quarter with Brookwood leading by a touchdown, it took only took one play to cash in.
Lonergan hit Stone Bonner in the flat, and the junior tight end rumbled his way into the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown that gave the Broncos a 28-14 lead with 10:16 left in the first half.
“We had a punt blocked, and we muffed a punt,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “Those two possessions, we don't get anything. You look at that, and it's a two-possession game. … The game could've gone either way.
“We've got good kids, but we've got to find some more answers and play a little bit tougher. If we can do that, I think we'll be OK in region play. But that's what the preseason is all about – trying to find out who you are.”
Brookwood wound up extending its lead to 42-21 by halftime, thanks to a 39-yard yard TD run by Diggs and a 7-yard scoring strike from Lonergan to Sam M'bake, but Marietta would never let the Broncos pull away until late.
Hughes led a six-play, 62-yard drive out of the second half kickoff before sneaking in from a yard out to cut the Brookwood lead to 42-28 with 9:10 left in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils had a much longer drive after taking over with 1:20 left in the third quarter down down 49-28 after Jumal Prothro's 6-yard TD run.
Hughes engineered a 13-play, 63-yard march that drained 4:52 off the clock before the junior QB did the honors again by sneaking in from a yard out on fourth-and-goal to bring Marietta to within 49-35 with 8:28 left to play.
But even after getting the ball back, the Blue Devils couldn't make it a one-score game, turning the ball over on downs on their own 29-yard line with 5:40 left.
And Prothro, who finished with 63 yards on nine carries, essentially put the game away with his second TD of the night, this one from 26 yards out to make the Broncos' lead 56-35 with 4:48 remaining.
Hughes managed this fourth TD pass of the night, a 30-yard strike to Martin, who finished the night with seven catches for 206 yards and two TDs, to make the score 56-42 with 3:17 left.
But Brookwood recovered the ensuing onside kick, and exhausted Marietta's supply of timeouts by picking up a first down before running out the clock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.