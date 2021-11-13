MABLETON -- Brookstone scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and rallied to stun Whitefield Academy 14-10 on Saturday in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
After totaling only four first downs and 77 yards in the first half, the Cougars (7-3) scored touchdowns on two of their three second-half drives, the first of which ended in a missed 38-yard field goal try for Peter Todd.
Walter Blanchard's 16-yard pass from Taft Middleton capped a nine-play, 63-yard drive that trimmed Brookstone's deficit to 10-7 with 7:17 remaining.
An sack by the Cougars' Dylan Thornton on third down forced Whitefield (6-5) to punt on its ensuing possession. Brookstone then marched 67 yards on nine plays, capped by Blanchard's 2-yard run with 27 seconds left to give the Cougars their first and only lead.
DJ Brown recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and Middleton kneeled down on the final two plays to run out the clock.
Brookstone, which used a late score to beat Whitefield in a regular-season game as well, advanced to face Prince Avenue Christian in the second round, while Whitefield watched as its season came to an end.
"We weren't planning on being this done this early in the playoffs," Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. "I'm so proud of this senior class. I'm heartbroken for them, too. To see what they've done in these four years I've been here as their coach is a testament to their character. They've laid the foundation for this program, and we're going forward only from this point."
The second half was a complete reversal of the first half for Whitefield, which totaled 209 yards, including 113 on the ground. The WolfPack finished with 243 yards, while Brookstone had 247.
Penalties were also a factor in Whitefield's demise. A 15-yard unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty against a WolfPack player for body-slamming a Brookstone player during a tackle on fourth down extended a drive that resulted in the Cougars' first touchdown, and a roughing-the-kicker penalty assisted with the game-winning score.
"We had some very untimely penalties when we could have put (Brookstone) away, and that hurt us," Joiner said. "This is playoff football. You can't give good teams second chances and expect to win the game.
"We also had some stalled drives in the second half. This game is unforgiving, but our guys played hard."
Blanchard rushed 12 times for 89 yards and a touchdown to lead Brookstone, also catching five passes for 73 yards and a score. Middleton finished 9-of-14 for 89 yards with a touchdown and interception.
Merce Relaford had 13 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown for Whitefield before leaving the game with a right leg injury late in the second quarter. He did not return.
Cole Peterson was 10-for-14 for 111 yards, and Jonathan Cassady had five catches for 56 yards.
Diego Lopez nailed a 24-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining to send Whitefield into halftime leading 10-0.
Lopez's kick capped an 11-play, 78-yard drive for the WolfPack, which included a 14-yard run by John Johnson and pass plays of 22 and 13 yards from Peterson to Cooper Craig and Cassady, respectively, to set up Whitefield at the Brookstone 8.
Whitefield got on the board first following a scoreless first half. The Cougars drove to the WolfPack 31 on their second possession, but Drew Phillips intercepted Middleton at the Whitefield 5, denying Brookstone a scoring opportunity.
The WolfPack capitalized on the turnover, driving 95 yards on 11 plays to take a 7-0 advantage with 7:12 left until intermission.
Relaford added runs of 24 and 25 yards on the possession, and Peterson connected with Johnson on a 28-yard completion to help set up Relaford for a 1-yard scoring plunge and the early lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.