A Denver Broncos team already reeling because of their first 0-4 start in two decades will have to move forward without outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.
Chubb sustained a torn left ACL early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 26-24 loss to Jacksonville, sidelining him for the rest of the season. The former Hillgrove High School standout was able to return and finish the game after being examined by the Broncos’ medical staff.
Coach Vic Fangio said on Monday that Chubb had a “partial tear” of the ligament and it will require surgery. In an impressive display of toughness, Chubb played the final two possessions after being injured.
“He was as surprised, I think, as anybody (Monday) morning when he woke up feeling the way he did,” Fangio said.
Chubb, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft, teamed with Von Miller to form one of the NFL’s most productive pass-rush tandems. Miller and Chubb had 14 1/2 and 12 sacks last year, respectively.
Shut out in the first three games this year, Miller had two sacks and Chubb one sack against the Jaguars. The Broncos had five sacks.
Chubb returned to the Jaguars game twice after being injured, both in the second half. His lower body cramped up in the third quarter and with 14 minutes remaining, his knee locked up while engaged in a run block by Jaguars tight end Geoff Swaim.
Chubb hobbled off the field and tossed his helmet to the turf after the injury. He went into the Broncos’ medical tent for several minutes and then practiced pass rush moves before re-entering the game midway through the fourth quarter. He played 74 of 85 snaps. On the final possession, he forced quarterback Gardner Minshew to fumble, but Minshew recovered the ball and completed a pass.
Chubb finishes the season with one sack, three quarterback knockdowns, two quarterback pressures and 5 1/2 run “stuffs” (gain of one or fewer yards). His 21 tackles are third on the Broncos.
“It’s a huge loss,” Fangio said. “He’s one of our better players, obviously. He’s a tempo setter. Great player. Great person. Leader. All of that. So it is a loss.”
A loss for the Broncos’ pass rush in general and for Miller in particular.
Minus Chubb working against the opponent’s left tackle, the Broncos could opt to move Miller around the line of scrimmage more often to probe for favorable match-ups. Miller may also command more attention in the form of double teams if teams feel they can block Chubb’s replacements 1-on-1.
Replacing Chubb’s playing time and production are huge tasks and not surprisingly, Fangio said it will “probably be more of a committee.”
Chubb played 93 percent of the Broncos’ defensive snaps (240 of 256) through four games and is equally impactful as run and pass defenders.
The two in-house candidates to replace Chubb are rookies Malik Reed and Justin Hollins. Reed, an undrafted free agent from Nevada, was one of the stars of training camp (four sacks). He played 12 snaps in the first three regular-season games and 24 plays against Jacksonville (one sack).
“We’ll find out (if Reed can play a bigger role),” Fangio said. “He played a lot of his preseason snaps against other teams’ back-ups so it’s not a great sample.”
Hollins saw rotational work at outside linebacker against Jacksonville and then was thrust into a sub-package inside linebacker role because of Josey Jewell’s hamstring injury.
Fangio said Hollins, “could be” an option. “We’ll just have to see how it all shakes out.”
Once Chubb is placed on injured reserve, practice squad rookie Ahmad Gooden could be a candidate for promotion. The Broncos are already without cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot). Safety Kareem Jackson (hamstring) missed the Jaguars game and Jewell was unable to finish.
“There are no pity parties in the NFL,” Fangio said. “We just have to keep going. … Nobody is feeling sorry for anybody here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.