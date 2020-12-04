Four Cobb County flag football teams will begin their trek for a potential state championship next week. 

The first round of the playoffs will be held Wednesday. One tournament will take place for teams in the top two classifications, with another for teams in the other classifications

Allatoona, Marietta, McEachern and Hillgrove in the Class 6A-7A tournament.

The first round will consist of a four-team pod hosted by its No. 1 seed. As the top seed from Area 2, Allatoona will host East Coweta, Meadowcreek and Parkview at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium.

Allatoona will play Parkview, while East Coweta will face Meadowcreek. The winners of the two games will face one another Dec. 15 at the higher seed.

The state quarterfinals will be Dec. 19 at campus sites, while semifinal-round games will be held Dec. 23 at the Home Depot Backyard, an open green space where the Georgia Dome once stood adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The state championship games will take place Dec. 28 at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium.

Marietta, a No. 2 seed, will face Discovery to Archer High School in Lawrenceville. The winner will face either Archer or Northgate.

McEachern, the No. 3 seed, will face Peachtree Ridge as part of a pod at Newnan High School. The winner will face the winner of the Newnan-Duluth game.

Hillgrove earned the No. 4 seed and will travel to face pod host Brookwood. The winner will face either Berkmar or Westlake.

Ticket prices for the first-round games are $10. 

