Marietta High School football fans will soon be able to relive the Blue Devils’ march to the 2019 Class AAAAAAA state championship with the release of a new book entitled the “Season of Greatness.”
The limited-edition hardcover book is 140 pages, filled with pictures from team photographers Johnny Walker and Matt McNeil. Cost of the book is $75, with all the proceeds going to the Marietta football program.
“I think it going to be a great remembrance,” said coach Richard Morgan, who also wrote the foreword to the book. “It’s going to be a great for the parents and community to have a piece of the state championship.”
The book chronicles the 2019 season, starting with Marietta’s season-opening victory against Rome in the Corky Kell Classic. Along the way, fans will get to remember the efforts by record-setting quarterback Harrison Bailey, tight end Arik Gilbert, defensive end B.J. Ojulari, running back Kimani Vidal and all the other players who made the 2019 season a winning one.
After an 8-2 regular season, Marietta marched through the playoffs, beating Camden County, defending state champion Milton, Mill Creek and Parkview before finally knocking off undefeated Lowndes in the state championship game at Georgia State’s Panther Stadium.
Walker, a Marietta city councilman, said it was during the 17-9 victory in the title game where he may have taken his favorite photo of the season.
“Probably my favorite picture is the one where Kimani is diving into the end zone and gets the football around the pylon,” Walker said, “but really, it’s hard to pinpoint just one. There are so many favorite moments.”
In addition to the full season, the book also includes the Blue Devils’ trip to Las Vegas, where they beat Eastside Catholic — a state champion from Washington — 53-14 in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series.
Walker, who has been a team photographer for the Marietta football team for more than 20 years, said the idea for the book came out of a conversation with team statistician Mark Woolard.
“Close to the end of the season, I might have said to Mark, ‘We may need to do a state championship book,’” Walker said.
When Marietta won the title, everything was put into motion.
Morgan said each game has a recap and statistics, highlighted by seven or eight main photographs. Also included are all the records the team set and the milestones that were achieved.
“I’ve been doing the team photography for more than 20 years,” Walker said. “This is the highlight of my passion.”
The book can be purchased online at www.book.mariettafootball.com. The target for delivery of the book is early April.
