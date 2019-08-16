KENNESAW -- Even with fall camp wrapping up and the first game of the season only two weeks away, Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon is still waiting for answers to some of the questions surrounding this year's team.
The Owls scrimmaged last Saturday and the overall performance did not impress their Bohannon, who responded by putting an emphasis on this week of practice.
Six days later, he still saw plenty of room for improvement.
“It really wasn’t real good collectively,” Bohannon said of the scrimmage. “The goal (this week) was, can we make a lot of improvements? There have been some good things, there are things that are positive, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
The Kennesaw State players will get the chance to show how it took their coach's words to heart Sunday when they wrap up fall camp with a final scrimmage.
Bohannon will be looking for more than just positive signs in the final practice before the team transitions into its regular in-season preparations.
“I want to see a huge improvement from last Saturday,” Bohannon said. “We had all week to get better and, hopefully, we can see some improvement.”
What Bohannon and the assistants sees in Sunday’s scrimmage could prove vital in deciding some of the ongoing position battles, specifically along the offensive line and at receiver.
Last week, Bohannon threw out several names on the offensive line, including Jake Lassiter and William Nana Fabu, but he did not single out any players after practice Friday.
At wide receiver, where Kennesaw State returned only two players who caught passes last season, Bohannon mentioned Caleb O’Neal, a former preferred walk-on who was recently put on scholarship, as a player rising to fill that void on the roster.
“Caleb O’Neal is playing really hard right now,” Bohannon said. “(He) is really trying to take some leadership in that group.”
O’Neal, a junior who was a quarterback and punter at Gordon Lee High School, appeared in 12 games for Kennesaw State last season, though he did not catch a pass.
Bohannon also mentioned former Hillgrove High School standout Jalen Jackson, a redshirt freshman, as a receiver who flashed some potential. In the same breath, he also warned that the unit as a whole still has steps it needs to take.
“That group, they’re not ready yet,” Bohannon said, “but I do see some growth. I do see some improvement, and I do see some guys starting to step up. I’m encouraged by that. We’re not there yet, but I’m encouraged.”
The development of the receiving corps could prove vital considering possible new emphasis on the passing game, with Daniel David taking over as the Owls' starting quarterback.
Kennesaw State also has had to battle the injury bug. According to Bohannon, there has been no shortage of players dealing with minor ailments, most likely just a byproduct of the demands of camp and preparing for a full season of football. None of the injuries are deemed to be an issue over the long-term.
“We probably have as many injured as we do playing right now,” Bohannon said. “There's a lot of guys banged-up. Nothing that is long-term, but we do have a lot of guys banged-up."
After camp ends Sunday, the team will then have Monday day as players return to class. The team will return to practice Tuesday through Saturday before beginning preparation for their season opener against Point on Aug. 31.
