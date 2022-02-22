Kennesaw State on Tuesday announced a three-year contract extension for football coach Brian Bohannon that will keep him at the reins of the program through the 2026 season.
In 2021, Bohannon led Kennesaw State to its third Big South Conference title and fourth appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. He was named the Big South Coach of the Year for the third time.
“Coach Bohannon has done an outstanding job starting, building and sustaining a championship-caliber football program," Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton said in a release. “Owl Nation and I are excited to begin a new era of Owl football in the ASUN Conference with coach Bohannon at the helm representing the ‘Gold Standard of Excellence’ Kennesaw State University expects and deserves.”
The 51-year-old Bohannon has been the only football coach the Owls' program has known. Following 19 years as an assistant -- primarily under Paul Johnson at Georgia Southern, Navy at Georgia Tech -- he was hired for the job March 24, 2013, leading to the team's inaugural game in 2015.
"I am proud to continue building on the culture and winning tradition we have established here at Kennesaw State,” Bohannon said. "I look forward to seeing the ongoing impact Kennesaw State University is making for students and our community."
In seven seasons, Bohannon has a 63-18 record.
“Coach Bohannon has worked tirelessly to build and lead a football program that has consistently competed at the highest levels and secured three Big South Conference championships since 2015,” Kennesaw State interim President Kat Schwaig said. “His commitment to our student-athletes, the community and the university has been critical to the continued success of the program. I join all of Owl Nation in congratulating coach Bohannon and look forward to cheering the team on this fall in Fifth Third Bank Stadium.”
