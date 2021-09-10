KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon will be visiting his old stomping grounds when the Owls make the short trip down Interstate 75 to face Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for noon.
Bohannon spent five seasons (2008-12) with the Yellow Jackets as the quarterbacks and B-backs coach under then-coach Paul Johnson, before being hired to launch the Kennesaw State program in 2013.
Bohannon said Saturday will be his first time back in Bobby Dodd Stadium since then. He also said it would not be a situation like when he returned to Athens, where he played his college football at Georgia, as a member of the Georgia Tech staff.
"It was definitely different when we went to Athens when I was at Tech," Bohannon said. "I don't anticipate that (this time). There's a difference in a place you played rather than a place where you coached at.
"My experience was good there. I have nothing negative to say."
In all, three Kennesaw State coaches have ties to the Yellow Jackets. Defensive line coach Liam Klein spent 11 years at Tech, first as a graduate assistant and then as the director of coaching clinics, camps and on-campus recruiting, and running backs coach Joe Speed coached linebackers and defensive backs there from 2013-18.
On the other side, two Georgia Tech coaches have experience at Kennesaw State.
Third-year defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker spent one season with the Owls coaching linebackers in 2016, while Brenten Wimberly, a former Owls player and graduate assistant, is in his first season as a graduate assistant for current Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins.
Bohannon said while he knows some of the Yellow Jackets' coaches, the staff and from his tenure with Johnson are gone.
First Power Five foe
Georgia Tech will be the first Power Five opponent Kennesaw State has played in its history, and only the third Football Bowl Subdivision program overall.
When the Owls take the field at Bobby Dodd Stadium, it will be by far the largest football stadium the Owls will have competed in. In 2018, they played Georgia State at Center Parc Stadium, the reconfigured Turner Field with a seating capacity of 24,000.
The following year, Kennesaw State played at Kent State in Ohio, where Dix Stadium seats 25,000. Bobby Dodd Stadium has a capacity of 55,000 fans.
"Obviously, we're going downtown to play an ACC opponent," Bohannon said. "The first Power Five here that we've ever played. Saturday's going to be a great opportunity."
Kennesaw State also played at 41,000-seat Truist Park for its five-overtime win over Jacksonville State in 2018, but half of the stadium's seating was closed off.
Injury update
Kennesaw State did not provide an injury update following Bohannon's weekly news conference Tuesday.
At that time, Bohannon said running back Isaac Foster had returned to practice, and he was hopeful Foster might be able to play Saturday. Quarterback Jonathan Murphy did not practice Monday and was considered day-to-day after suffering what appeared to be an ankle injury against Reinhardt.
More than 20 players missed the season opener, and Bohannon was still trying to figure out how the team would continue to rotate as many players as possible to be able to play four full quarters.
"We are still beat-up," he said. "It hasn't changed a whole lot, and I don't really have words for some of the things that have happened. We are beat-up -- in some areas, really bad."
FCS vs. FBS
The last time Georgia Tech lined up against an Football Championship Subdivision program was in 2019, when it hosted The Citadel, and things did not turn out as planned for the Yellow Jackets.
Former Allatoona High School standouts Branden Rainey and Raleigh Webb led the Bulldogs to a 27-24 overtime upset. The Citadel used its version of the triple option to run for 320 yards, giving Georgia Tech its first loss to an FCS program since 1983.
On the air
Saturday’s game will be broadcast regionally by Bally Sports South, and on ESPN3 beyond the Southeast. It can also be heard at KSUOwls.com, on the KSU Owls app and through the Georgia Tech radio broadcast via 680 The Fan.
