KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State rolled to a 59-0 win over Point last Saturday, but after watching the tape, coach Brian Bohannon said the team has a lot of work to do.
Despite hitting some big plays, Bohannon said the offense did not grade well.
"Offensively, the hat speed was not there," he said.
Bohannon said there were missed blocks and missed opportunities, but the biggest problem came with players trying to hang onto the ball.
"Six fumbles," Bohannon lamented.
Kennesaw State recovered all six fumbles, but it set a underlying tone for the game. Bohannon said the team won the turnover battle, but it was something that needed to be addressed, as there were a number of times the ball could have bounced the other way. As for the defensive side of the ball, the Owls came up with one turnover, when Bohannon said they could have had three or four others.
It is something Kennesaw State (1-0) cannot afford to Saturday at Kent State (0-1), when the Owls will try to earn their first win against a Football Bowl Subdivision team.
It was a main topic of conversation that Bohannon and the staff had with starting quarterback Daniel David as they began the week of preparation for the Golden Flashes.
"Ball security." Bohannon said.
Of the six fumbles against Point, five came from the quarterbacks -- two from David, two from backup Tommy Bryant and one from the third-stringer Xavier Shepherd.
However, Bohannon said there were positives from David, Bryant and the offense in general.
"I thought we threw the ball well," Bohannon said. "They were efficient. The receivers caught the ball well."
In his first start, David was 4-of-5 passing for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Bryant added a 2-for-2 effort for 45 yards and a touchdown. Despite the limited opportunities, the quarterbacks did complete passes to five different receivers.
Bohannon said the defense seemed to have more life, especially early on. He said the players were playing with speed, but they missed a lot of assignments. For the game, Kennesaw State allowed Point only 129 yards of total offense, but the defense had 45 missed assignments in 56 plays.
As the game went on and more backups got to play, the game got a little sloppy, but Bohannon said it is something that will be beneficial in the long run, allowing players to get experience.
"Sometimes, a guy gets out there under the lights that you may not have seen in practice," he said.
SECOND CHANCE
Saturday will mark Kennesaw State's second game against an FBS opponent. Last year, the Owls controlled much the game against Georgia State before the Panthers rallied late for a 24-20 victory.
If Kennesaw State is to get its first win against an FBS program, Kent State may provide a good opportunity.
The Golden Flashes are coming off a season in which it went 2-10, and they have been defeated by an FCS school five times in the last 25 years. The last time was a 39-36, four-overtime loss to North Carolina A&T in 2016.
OWL SANDWICH
For Kent State, the game against Kennesaw State is a true sandwich game among opponents from Power Five conferences. The Golden Flashes lost 30-7 at Arizona State last week, then will travel to Auburn next week. Kent State also has a game at Wisconsin in Week 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.