KENNESAW — Kennesaw State football coach Brian Bohannon said his team was looking forward to playing in its season opener Thursday, but he felt the game paled in comparison to the things that are going on outside the normal scope of college life.
During his weekly news conference Tuesday, Bohannon spoke briefly about the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, the military — including the 13 service members killed in a terrorist attack last week outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan — and the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19.
“There’s a lot of things going on in the world today,” Bohannon said. “We have a hurricane that has put people in a really tough situation. We’re getting the weather right now (in Kennesaw), but it’s nothing compared to what’s going on in the Gulf.
“People that serve our country, that make the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, have had some tough things that have happened in the last couple of weeks. In the midst of a global pandemic, we’re navigating all this stuff. It’s tough times, and I can say we are definitely praying for everyone involved, praying for our country. There’s a lot going on.
“Here we are in our little bubble trying to get ready to play a football game. In the big picture, we’re fortunate to be sitting here. We’re fortunate to get to play a football game here Thursday night.”
Owls short-handed
The football game itself will see Reinhardt make the short trip Waleska to visit Fifth Third Bank Stadium for an 8 p.m. kickoff.
Bohannon said it will be good to finally see his team in a game situation, although there are still a large number of players who will have to wait until at least the Sept. 11 game at Georgia Tech to see the field.
“We are beat-up right now,” Bohannon said. “Probably as beat-up as we’ve ever been in my time here. There are 20-plus guys who will be out for the game.”
New faces
After graduating a large number of the players fans had become familiar with following the spring season — including Bryson Armstrong, Demetrius Pettway and Cincere Mason — there are plenty of new players who will see the field for the first time over the next few weeks, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Java’n Singletary, a Georgia Southern transfer, will open as Kennesaw State’s new free safety, while Welton Spottsville, a North Carolina transfer, will take over at the “Sam” linebacker position when he is able. Bohannon said the coaches have high expectations for both.
Other defensive newcomers of note who Bohannon mentioned included a pair of linebackers — Evan Thompson, a Florida Tech transfer, and freshman Garland Benyard.
“There’s a lot,” Bohannon said. “We’re going to have some freshmen play. These transfers are going to play. If you are suited up Thursday night, you’re probably going to have a chance. You are going to have an opportunity to go show what you can do.”
One of those freshmen Bohannon spoke of was former North Cobb High School standout Ben Moran, who won the right to start the season as the Owls’ new punter. As a high school senior last season, Moran averaged 37.5 yards per punt with a long of 55 yards.
Vaccination status
Bohannon said the majority of the team had been vaccinated against COVID-19 heading into the opener, but he said he did not know what the exact percentage of players who had been vaccinated.
Bohannon also said it was an individual decision because he could not instill a policy forcing the players to get the vaccine, but the players are encouraged to do so.
“We can’t have a policy. You can’t make anybody get vaccinated,” Bohannon said. “Obviously, we are encouraging it because it takes you out of surveillance testing and contact tracing, which are two huge things when it comes to dealing with this virus we can’t seem to put behind us. We are just trying to get to a point where contact tracing isn’t one of those things that wipes you out.”
