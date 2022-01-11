Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon was one of six members elected to the Board of Trustees of the American Football Coaches Association on Monday.
Bohannon will join a group of coaches responsible for formulating policy and providing direction for the AFCA. The reigning Big South Conference Coach of the Year will serve as one of the two Football Championship Subdivision representatives on the board.
Bohannon completed his seventh season as Kennesaw State’s coach in 2021. The Owls finished the year with an 11-2 record, Big South title and an appearance in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Excluding the shortened spring 2021 season, Kennesaw State has posted four straight seasons with at least 11 wins, including four consecutive FCS playoff appearances. With 63 career victories, Bohannon is tied for the Big South career wins record.
“I am looking forward to serving and am excited to be a part of this committee,” Bohannon said in a release. “The AFCA has a great legacy, and I am honored to be elected on the Board of Trustees.”
Other coaches elected to the AFCA board for 2022 were Penn State’s James Franklin, Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson, UTEP’s Dana Dimel and Iowa Western Community College’s Scott Strohmeier.
Among those returning to serve on the board in 2022 are Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo, Stanford’s David Shaw, Montana’s Bobby Hauck, West Virginia’s Neal Brown, Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and Western Michigan’s Tim Lester.
