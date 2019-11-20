KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State has a chance to win at least 10 games for a third straight season.
The Owls will accomplish that task if they can beat Gardner-Webb in Saturday's regular-season finale at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
However, even with the potential for 10 wins, there remains some uncertainty on if it will be enough for Kennesaw State to earn an at-large berth in the 24-team Football Championship Subdivision tournament.
The Owls have made the playoffs the last two seasons -- both times advancing to the quarterfinals -- but they did it by earning the automatic bid as the Big South Conference championship. This year, that automatic big belongs to Monmouth, which beat Kennesaw State 45-21 earlier this month at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
Owls coach Brian Bohannon said Wednesday that he believes his team has done enough to get one of the at-large bids from the selection committee when the playoff brackets are released during Sunday's 12:30 p.m. selection on ESPNU.
"The first thing we have to do is control what we can control," Bohannon said. "It's a moot point if we don't go and take care of business on Saturday. Really, for our kids, it's not even a topic of conversation. I told them back when we got beat, if you control what you can control, you'll have that opportunity when all is said and done."
Bohannon is a proponent of the fact that it is hard to win a football game at any level against any opponent. He said 10 wins is a special season.
"Go show me the last time a 10-2 FCS football team didn't make the playoffs," Bohannon said. "We do have a resume around here in our short time being here of winning playoff games, not just getting there."
Unfortunately for Kennesaw State, there is some precedent. Twice, a 10-win team has been left on the outside looking in when it comes to the FCS tournament.
Bucknell was 10-1 in 1997, with all of its wins coming against FCS opponents, but it did not make the field. However, the playoff field was only 16 teams back then.
A better comparison could be Lehigh, which went 10-1 in 2012. That year, the War Hawks won 10 games against FCS competition, with their only loss against Patriot League champion Colgate.
Lehigh, much like Kennesaw State, was coming off consecutive conference championships. In 2010, it won its first-round FCS playoff game, then lost in the second round. In 2011, the War Hawks lost in the quarterfinals.
Still, that recent track record did not help Lehigh's cause in 2012.
Additional challenges for Kennesaw State is the fact that two of its wins come against NAIA competition -- Point and Reinhardt. That is a big reason why the Owls' strength of schedule was ranked 107th of 126 FCS programs heading into last week's game against Hampton.
When the committee determines the playoff field, it will throw out the two games against the lower-division programs. It will also not consider the 26-23 overtime loss to FBS opponent Kent State in early September.
Kennesaw State's consideration will be based on an 8-1 record against FCS opponents, with only one wins against a team with a winning record -- Campbell (6-4).
It could lead to some tense moments during Sunday's selection show .
"I think, at the end of the day, the committee has to do their job, and we have to do ours," Bohannon said. "We have to go take care of business on Saturday, and I firmly believe, if we go and take care of business, the rest will work itself out.
"But, obviously, I'm not on that committee. You can go through the history of college football. I don't care -- schedule, this, that or whatever. Ten wins is 10 wins, and that's hard to do in this day and age."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.