Game: Marietta (3-2) at North Paulding (3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Marietta 42, North Paulding 37
All-time series: North Paulding leads 4-3
Prediction: Marietta 38, North Paulding 17
Marietta will finally get a change of scenery after playing five straight games at Northcutt Stadium.
The Blue Devils will be making a road trip for the first time this season when they head to North Paulding for their Region 3AAAAAAA opener.
Last season, it was the opposite. Marietta played only one game at Northcutt until late October when the Wolfpack came to visit.
Although Marietta came away with a 3-2 record facing a grueling non-region schedule, the Blue Devils were disappointed with their latest effort two weeks ago in a 31-26 loss to Brookwood.
Marietta coach Richard Morgan, who could not be reached for comment this week, said after the game that his team did not practice well the day before the game.
As a result, Marietta started slowly and was forced to play from behind the entire game. Trailing 17-13 early in the fourth quarter, Brookwood got two quick scores to pull away.
There were bright spots, however. Prior to their loss to Brookwood, the Blue Devils won three straight games in convincing fashion over McEachern, Camden County and Parkview.
Now, Marietta will be facing a North Paulding team that beat Brookwood the previous week. Since Morgan took over the program in 2016, the Blue Devils are usually at their best down the stretch.
This year’s Marietta team is more experienced than the one a year ago that scrapped its way into securing a playoff spot with a win over Walton.
The Blue Devils can score, having posted 38 points or more in their three victories. They are likely to do the same against North Paulding, which has given up more than 30 points in its last three games.
Marietta continues to be explosive in the air with Tyler Hughes completing 89 of 140 pass attempts for 1,317 yards with 18 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Hughes also has 65 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns.
Kamdyn Perry has been his primary target 29 catches for 471 yards and nine touchdowns.
