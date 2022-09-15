Game: Walton (2-1) at Marietta (1-3), 8 p.m. TV: Peachtree
Last year: Marietta 42, Walton 14
All-time series: Walton leads 14-12
Prediction: Walton 30, Marietta 21
Not many are fazed by Marietta’s 1-3 start to the season.
Any fan who is familiar with the Blue Devils know they have one of the toughest non-region schedules in the state.
Marietta is playing Walton for homecoming Friday at Northcutt Stadium after tangling with a few of the state’s top-tier programs such as Grayson, Roswell, West Forsyth and North Cobb. It welcomes in Class AAAAAAA state contender Buford next week.
Walton coach Daniel Brunner is well aware of what Marietta is capable of. The Blue Devils won the last two meetings between the teams including a 42-14 rout that secured the Region 3AAAAAAA’s second seed last season.
“They have a great quarterback (Chase McCravy) who can move well, extend plays and has a great arm,” Brunner said. “Their receiving corps is one of the better ones that we’ve seen. We have to play good fundamental football to have a chance.”
The Blue Devils’ only one-sided loss came against Grayson in the first game of the regular season. After beating West Forsyth the following week, they were in position to win games against Roswell and North Cobb.
A missed field goal, an interception return for a touchdown and a missed extra point in the second half contributed to Marietta’s 24-20 loss to Roswell after leading by a touchdown at the half.
Against North Cobb, which Marietta held an eight-point third quarter lead, but three turnovers allowed the Warriors score 22 unanswered points and win 35-21.
“Well, we’re figuring out what we’re good at and what we’re not. We were beating North Cobb until we turned the ball over,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “I think we’ve played well enough to be 3-1 but we are making mistakes, and now we’re 1-3.”
McCravy has been one of Marietta’s high points this week. He’s thrown for more than 200 yards for the second straight week and he had two rushing touchdowns against North Cobb.
The defense has been consistently solid. But it is the second half mistakes Marietta is more concerned with and wants to concentrate on.
“We have to take care of ourselves,” Morgan said. “We have to take care of our business and hope that things fall into place.”
Marietta’s defense could have its hands full with Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski, who completed all 10 of his pass attempts for 355 yards in Walton’s 49-0 win over Pope last week.
Hecklinski had touchdowns of 88 and 98 yards, the two longest in team history. He currently leads the county in passing with 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns in only three games.
