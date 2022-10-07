Joseph Moseley’s interception with less than a minute to play secured Marietta’s 14-10 win over Hillgrove in the Region 3AAAAAAA opener at Northcutt Stadium.
Moseley broke up a Hillgrove drive that could have decided the back-and-forth game. The Hawks (2-5, 0-1) had driven the ball 30 yards in eight plays, and quarterback Toryn Wilkins was looking for the end zone when Moseley came down with the ball.
“Joe has been fighting all year long, and he has been getting better every week,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “He had a big interception against Buford last week and the one that won the game for us (Friday). He’s a really prime example of what our program is all about.”
Daniel Gray, who finished the game 6-for-15 for 48 yards passing, took over at quarterback for Marietta (2-5, 1-0) in the third quarter. Gray found an open Devin Clark for a 13-yard touchdown pass giving the Blue Devils the 14-10 lead.
“Obviously, that is how you want to start region play, with a hard fought win,” Morgan said. “I thought Hillgrove played great, I thought they played inspired. They played very, very tough, and they made it difficult to us, so hats off to them. We got work to do, but it’s good to be 1-0.”
Marietta quarterback Chase McCravy finished the game going 6-for-12, throwing for 102 yards with two interceptions. Jace Arnold led Marietta’s run game with 11 carries for 67 yards.
For the Hawks, Wilkins finished going 11-for-21 with 76 yards passing and one interception, while Sean Snow Jr. led the running game with 16 carries for 42 yards.
“I’m so proud of my kids,” Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight, nobody else did. We have gotten a lot better”
It did not take Marietta long to find the end zone on its first drive. McCravy found Isaiah Sanders for a 13 yard touchdown pass, and with the extra point from Ben Parrot, the Blue Devils took the early 7-0 lead with 9:21 remaining in the first quarter.
Hillgrove got on the board in the second quarter when Zach Wieder connected on a 42-yard field goal to make the score 7-3.
The Hawks took a 10-7 lead into the half when Jameson McCollough intercepted McCravy and returned it for a touchdown.
