FLOWERY BRANCH -- For much of the season, Marietta's flag football team started slowly, relied on its defense, and then pulled away from opponents in the second half of its games.
It was a trend that concerned coach Nick Houstoulakis as the Blue Devils got deeper in the playoffs. Monday, his concerns were justified.
Blessed Trinity scored two first-half touchdowns, and added a third in the final minutes of the second, to post a 19-0 victory over Marietta in the semifinals of the Class 7A state playoffs held at IBM Performance Field at the Atlanta Falcons training facility in Flowery Branch.
The Blue Devils (14-3) were stopped one game short of reaching back-to-back state championship games. For the Titans, it was a game of payback for the 26-0 loss Marietta handed them in this same round a year ago.
"It wasn't meant to be," a disappointed Houstoulakis said. "When you care a lot it hurts and we're still not over last year. But I told them they should be proud of your accomplishments, especially the seniors who played their last game (Monday). They are the ones who helped build the foundation of the program."
After the teams both went three-and-out to start the game, Blessed Trinity needed only five plays to find the end zone. On second down, Jaclyn Johns threw over the middle. The pass was tipped at the goal line, but Morgan Handzel maintained her concentration and made a diving catch to give the Titans a 6-0 lead.
After forcing a short Marietta punt, Blessed Trinity began at the Marietta 32-yard line. A 10-yard pass from Julia Geis to Clark Hamilton put the Titans in position, and three plays later, Geis found Ava Regitz in the back of the end zone for a 12-0 lead with 4:57 to play.
Marietta got the ball to start the second half and began its best drive of the day utilizing the running game. McKaela Walker opened it with an 11-yard run. Cate Gruehn followed with nine yards on an end around. A penalty set the Blue Devils back, but a 12-yard run by Marley Quammie, and three straight pass completions from Claire Hennessey to Quammie for 10 yards, Walker for 10 and Gruehn for five got them in the red zone for the first time.
On the next play, a bad snap led to a 7-yard loss, and the drive ended three plays later without points.
"We began moving the ball, but we were down two possessions," Houstoulakis said. "We were trying to go hurry up, but then we dropped the snap and everything stalled."
