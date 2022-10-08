ROSWELL - Blessed Trinity scored 21 points in the first quarter and never looked back as it defeated Pope 34-6 in Region 7AAAAAA play on Friday.
The Titans (5-2, 2-1) would score first behind a 32-yard touchdown pass by sophomore Brooks Goodman to sophomore Zyon Mckenzie.
Goodman would lead the way with 205 yards pasing and two touchdowns while McKenzie would have four catches for 108 yards and a touchdown He also added 50 yards rushing on three attempts.
Pope (0-6, 0-2) would give up 15 plays of 10 or more yards during the game.
“Obviously we didn’t play well at all in the first-quarter,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said.
Blessed Trinity would add two more scores in the second quarter. The Titans would rush for 162 yards on 22 attempts adding three scores during the game. Kieran Davis led the way with 59 yards rushing with a touchdown.
Pope would get on the board in the second half with a touchdown in the fourth quarter following a 70-yard, 11-play drive. It was capped off with a 6-yard touhcdown pass when quarterback Patrick Lowe connected with John Stuetzer over the middle.
Lowe led the way for the Greyhounds with 119 yards passing and a touchdown. Stuetzer had 58 yards on four catches and the score.
“I challenged our guys to keep fighting and I’m proud of them,” Griffin said. “They fought in the second half and they played hard. They didn’t quit and they didn’t give up. Eventually it is going to pay off.”
