ROSWELL -- Blessed Trinity kept Sprayberry at arm’s length, holding off the Yellow Jackets for a 27-14 win Friday.
Sprayberry (1-4, 0-1 Region 7AAAAAA) had been held to 60 yards of offense in the first half, as Blessed Trinity (4-1, 1-0) built a 14-0 lead.
The Yellow Jackets forced a punt to open the second half, and their offense took possession at their 11-yard line.
Sprayberry quarterback Kamari Nix and running back Jason Pitts combined to carry the ball eight times on a 10-play scoring drive that was finished off by Nix’s 10-yard pass to Mark Manfred.
Blessed Trinity's response was swift, however, as quarterback Brooks Goodman fired a sideline pass to Zyon Mckenzie, who quickly left a defensive back in his dust on 46-yard scoring connection to push the score to 21-7.
Sprayberry’s offense drove down to Blessed Trinity’s 21-yard line, but the drive came to an abrupt halt when Nix’s pass was intercepted by John Winter with 10 minutes remaining.
After the teams traded punts, the Titans struck one more time to put the game out of reach when Goodman dialed up a 31-yard touchdown pass to Cole Weaver, who outjumped the defender covering him.
Sprayberry scored the game’s final points when Nix ran in from 5 yards out with less than 2 minutes remaining.
The subsequent onside kick went out of bounds, and the Titans knelt out the clock..
“It’s frustrating," Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. "We’re getting better, but they’re a good football team, and you have to give them credit."
Sprayberry started the game with the ball. Jermaine Kenty picked up a first down on the first offensive play, buit the Yellow Jackets’ drive was quickly stymied as they punted the ball away four plays later.
Taking possession at its own 36-yard line, Blessed Trinity methodically marched down the field with a 15 play drive. The Titans converted all three third downs on the drive, and Kieran Davis finished the drive off with a 9-yard touchdown run to put them ahead.
“Typically, at this level, you make teams drive the field, and to have to go that many plays -- at some point, they make a mistake. Well, they didn’t make a mistake,” Vavra said.
The Titans struck quicker on their next possession with a nine-play scoring drive that was finished off by a 28 yard run from Davis.
Davis was a steady force for Blessed Trinity, as the senior carried the ball 23 times for 111 yards.
