Georgia's Dominick Blaylock (8) became the latest Cobb County player to enter his name into the transfer portal. Blaylock made the decision Monday and will have to years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.
The exodus of Cobb County receivers from the University of Georgia continued on Monday when former Walton High School standout Dominick Blaylock entered his name into the transfer portal.
Blaylock will leave as a graduate transfer after he earns his expected degree in housing management and policy later this spring. The redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound pass catcher finished the 2022-23 season with 15 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown. He played in all 15 games and will leave the program with two national championship rings. This past season, was the first in which he remained healthy after coming all the way back from two ACL injuries that cost him the entire 2020 season and much of 2021.
With Blaylock's departure, he becomes the third receiver from the county to enter the portal joining former Marietta standout tight end Arik Gilbert, who made the decision before the College Football Playoffs, and former Kennesaw Mountain star tight end Ryland Goede, who made his announcement last week. Goede and Blaylock are close friends, who came to UGA beginning with the 2019 season.
As a true freshman, Blaylock was making his mark as a punt returner and a receiver. He had 18 receptions for 310 yards and five touchdowns, but suffered his first torn ACL in the SEC Championship game against LSU. The following fall he reinjured the same ACL and was not able to return to the field until the middle of the 2021 season.
This season, he found himself behind receivers Ladd McConkey and Kearis Jackson and others, along with the offense geared to tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, it was hard to for Blaylock to find opportunities.
He had a season-high three catches against Missouri, he caught his touchdown pass against Vanderbilt, and his final catch of his Bulldogs' career was a 20-yarder against Ohio State on third-and-10 against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The catch was big as it allowed Georgia to continue its march to a game-tying touchdown early in the game.
