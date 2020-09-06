Former Sprayberry High School and University of Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship will try to fill the shoes of a future hall of famer.
Blankenship won the training camp battle with Chase McLaughlin and will open the season as the new place kicker for the Indianapolis Colts.
It was reported that both kickers struggled at times during training camp and in the two scrimmages held at Lucas Oil Stadium, but in the end, Blankenship prevailed. He will be the Colts first full-time place kicker not named Adam Vinatieri since the 2005 season.
Blankenship enters the NFL off a college career in which he connected on 80 of 97 field goals and all 200 of his extra point attempts. After his all-SEC career, in which he finished as the second-leading scorer in conference history, it was somewhat of a surprise that Blankenship went undrafted.
Now, he will get the first chance to secure the kicking duties on a team that will be expected to make a run for a playoff spot in the AFC South. The Colts open the season next week at Jacksonville.
Blankenship isn't the only player celebrating making their first NFL roster. His former teammate, Jabari Zuniga is expected to make an impact on the New York Jets defensive line this season. The 6-foot-4 264-pound Zuniga was selected in the third round out of the University of Florida. The Jets open the season at Buffalo.
Former McEachern and Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum will open the season as part of the Los Angeles Rams offensive line group. The 6-foot-2, 314-pound Anchrum was a seventh-round draft pick in April. The Rams will open the season on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.
Former Kennesaw State defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai will become the first member of the Owls program to open a season as part of an NFL team. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Alufohai was signed to the Houston Texans' practice squad on Sunday.
Alufohai was an undrafted free agent signee by Houston in April.
