After 255 players were selected in the NFL Draft, the work of the 32 teams signing undrafted free agents commenced, and so far six more local players have earned earned their shot to earn a spot in the league.
The list includes former Georgia standouts Rodrigo Blankenship and Tyler Simmons, Kentucky's T.J. Carter and West Virginia's Hakeem Bailey. A pair of former Kennesaw State Owls -- Bronson Rechsteiner and Auzoyah Alufohai -- also found new homes.
The biggest surprise on this list may be former Sprayberry High School star Rodrigo Blankenship. Most draft experts had him as the first kicker who would come off the board this weekend, and while there were a small handful chosen, the Bulldogs' all-time leading scorer and 2019 Lou Groza award winner as the nation's best kicker, was not called.
Blankenship had a simple reaction on Twitter.
"Fuel to the fire...," he said.
Following the draft, Blankenship, who made 80 of 97 field goals and all 200 extra points in his college career, signed a free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
Indianapolis could be the perfect place for him as the team currently has only one other kicker on its roster, Chase McLaughlin, who was signed last season after future hall of fame kicker Adam Vinatieri was placed on injured reserve and had knee surgery.
Vinatieri is 47, a free agent, and there is no guarantee he will be able to return. Even if he did try to come back for a 25th season, his production took a severe hit last season as he made only 68 percent of his field goals (17 of 25) and 78 percent of his extra points. Both marked the worst of his career.
McLaughlin made 18 of 23 field goals and all 26 of his extra points while playing in 11 games for three different teams (L.A. Chargers, San Francisco) during his rookie season. With the Colts in four games he made 5 of 6 field goals and all 11 extra points.
Simmons, a former McEachern standout who had an up and down career as a wide receiver at Georgia, signed with the Houston Texans. He finished his career with 35 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned nine punts for 143 yards.
Carter, a former Whitefield Academy star, played 50 games for Kentucky including 28 starts. The 6-4, 289-pound defensive end finished his career with 71 tackles, six sacks and 10 quarterback hurries, and signed with the Arizona Cardinals.
Bailey, a 6-foot, 188-pound cornerback from Pebblebrook, started in 21 of his 35 games at West Virginia. He finished his career with 135 tackles, two interceptions and 18 passes defended. Bailey signed with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Rechsteiner, a former Etowah High School standout, signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Rechsteiner, who led the Owls with 909 yards rushing in 2019, impressed scouts at his pro day to the point that there were thoughts he would become KSU's first player chosen in the draft. He ran a 4.48 40, bench pressed 225 pounds 35 times and had a 33 inch vertical leap.
Alufohai was part of KSU's original signing class, but after suffering an injury early in the 2018 season, his appeal for an extra season of FCS eligibility was denied. He finished his career at West Georgia. He played in 32 games in three years at KSU and finished with 47 tackles. In his one season at West Georgia, Alufohai earned Division II All-American honorable mention. He will join Simmons in signing with the Texans.
Two other Owls -- former Mount Paran Christian standout defensive back Dorian Walker, and defensive lineman Desmond Johnson -- who could sign free agent deals, had not reached agreements by late Saturday night.
