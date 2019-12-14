ATLANTA — Forgive Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship if he is a little tired. He had a busy week.
Six cities in four states in four days can do that to a person. That is also what happens when one is up for three major college football awards at the end of the season.
“Sunday night, we were in Athens. We had our senior awards banquet,” Blankenship said Wednesday during the College Football Awards media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. “Then, first thing Monday morning, we hopped on a jet and went to Springdale, Arkansas, for the Burlsworth Trophy luncheon. I got to meet (fellow nominees) Kenny (Willekes) from Michigan State and Ashyton (Davis) from Cal. Those are some really great guys, and we had a good time there.”
Willekes, the Spartans’ defensive end won the award as the outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.
Undeterred, Blankenship moved on.
“After the luncheon, we hopped on a jet and went to Palm Beach, Florida, for the Groza dinner that night,” he said. “We woke up Tuesday morning and went up to New York and had the National Football Foundation Campbell Award dinner. That was a great time. I got to meet some really amazing people. I got to meet Peyton and Archie Manning. Then, (Wednesday) morning, I woke up and flew back down to Atlanta.”
Blankenship was one of 12 finalists for the Campbell Award, which is given to the premier scholar athlete in the country. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert took home the award, but the stage was set for Thursday night’s Groza Award announcement.
The former Sprayberry High School standout finally got to hear his name called as he won the award as the nation’s best kicker. It was the latest accolade for Blankenship, who passed Blair Walsh to become Georgia’s all-time leading scorer in the Bulldogs’ win over Texas A&M.
For the season, Blankenship has made 25 of 31 field goals and all 44 of his extra points. For his career, he has 432 points and will try to increase that mark by a few more when he and the Bulldogs face Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.
For Blankenship, it is five years that have gone by like a blur.
“It’s been a great ride. I think these have been the most fun five years of my life,” he said. “I know that’s a lot to say for being young, but I’ve had a ton of fun at the University of Georgia meeting new people, meeting new friends, learning, getting an amazing education and also making some memories on the football field. I’m looking forward to finishing it off the right way in the Sugar Bowl.”
The fact that Blankenship has only one more game in a Georgia uniform is beginning to sink in.
“I’m definitely starting to realize it a little bit more,” he said. “We were hoping we could have gone out and had a little better game (against LSU in the SEC championship), and maybe have two more games after this, but I’m appreciative for everything I’ve been able to do for this team this season, and everything this team has been able to accomplish, and I’m definitely looking forward to going to an awesome bowl game in New Orleans.”
Blankenship’s career has not always been smooth. There have been some missed kicks he would like to have back, including this year late in Georgia’s eventual loss against South Carolina, but he said he learns from them.
Blankenship said a player does not know how to process the adversity it he does not miss. In the end, those momentary failures make a player stronger and allows him to move forward.
Blankenship’s biggest challenge may have been when he was expecting to be on scholarship following his freshman year, but when Kirby Smart got to Athens to succeed Mark Richt as coach before the 2016 season, Blankenship remained a walk-on and had to again go out and prove his worth.
That extra motivation led him to one of the most satisfying moments of his career.
“The Notre Dame from two years ago,” he said. “Getting to make the go-ahead field goal late in the game and then getting to announce to the team that coach Smart put me on scholarship, and then having the whole locker room erupt in joy.”
Blankenship does not want to look too far down the road. He said his focus is on the Sugar Bowl, and that is where all his attention will be, but he has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, at the end of January.
The Senior Bowl is led by NFL coaching staffs and attended by every organization. It will be an opportunity for Blankenship to further show his skills to become a professional kicker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.