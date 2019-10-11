KENNESAW -- Twenty-seven second-quarter points erased a 10-0 deficit as Whitefield Academy stormed to a 37-17 victory over Mount Paran Christian on Friday.
It was the Wolfpack’s first victory over the Eagles since 2012.
“These guys have never beaten Mount Paran, but we didn’t over-hype the game. I didn’t think we were going to quit, regardless of how far it might have gotten away from us early,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. ”You saw once we got going we didn’t let up.”
The Wolfpack's offense came to life in the second quarter behind the play of freshman quarterback Ayden Duncanson. The dual-threat signal caller kept the Eagles defense off balance and finished the game with 220 yards passing and 165 yards rushing.
“Credit to them, they played their young quarterback and he made some great plays,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “We’ve just got to take it a game at a time. Right now we’re not playing the type of football we normally play.”
Duncanson led the Wolfpack on four second-quarter touchdown drives. He engineered a six-play, 77-yard drive capped by a 38-yard scoring pass to Myles Redding to close out the half.
“His ability to improvise helped a little bit, I’m not a great play-caller, so when things break down he can make things happen.” Joiner said, “ I think they hadn’t seen him much it wasn’t something we had done a whole lot. So once we found that wrinkle they had trouble with we just stuck with it.”
The Eagles started fast when senior Niko Vangerelli intercepted Cole Peterson’s first pass and returned it 5 yards for the game’s first touchdown.
The Wolfpack continued their bad start when punter Charlie Perdue had to fall on a snap that went over his head, giving Mount Paran the ball at the Wolfpack 10. Whitefield’s defense stood tall and forced a 22-yard field goal by Parker Rostowsky to give Mount Paran a 10-0 first quarter lead.
“(Defensive coordinator) John Hunter does a great job, I’ve never seen somebody work harder on a game plan than he did this week.” Joiner said. “It’s also hard to ignore Jacquez Dew in the middle, he did a great job quarterbacking our defense and he flew and really disrupted their quarterback’s rhythm.”
The Wolfpack’s defense limited a Mount Paran offense that had averaged 40 points per game on the season, to 10 points and 183 yards. In addition, the Wolfpack forced four turnovers, including three interceptions.
“Three of our top receivers were out, but they’re very athletic and talented in the secondary and they did a good job shutting our passing game down,” Jordan said.
