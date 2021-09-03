ATLANTA -- Mount Paran Christian had a chance to move to 3-0 on Friday when it faced Mount Vernon Presbyterian, unfortunately the third was not a charm.
Mount Vernon jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and rolled to a 35-14 victory.
“We weren’t ready to play,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “We just didn’t play the way we’re capable of playing. It’s just not a good recipe for performance and it showed.”
A three touchdown second quarter would be the difference. The Mustangs got on the board with an 85-yard touchdown from Jonathan Gallinaro. They followed with a 35-yard touchdown run from Parker Logue following a successful on-side kick, and then capped the quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run by Spencer Corley to close the half.
“Anytime you beat a good team in this league twice is a big deal, especially Mount Paran,” Mount Vernon’s Wayne Dabbs said. “That is a team that we respect so much, think so much of, they have an incredible program and for us to be able to accomplish something like this has been great.”
The Eagles (2-1) attempted a second half rally with a 1-yard touchdown from Jylan Thomas to make it 28-6, but Logue would score on a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter to make it 35-6..
Sam Griffith-Tesch added a 5-yard touchdown run, followed by a 2-point conversion in the final period.
Luke Barnes would open the game finding Gallinaro for a 15-yard touchdown early in the first quarter to give Mount Vernon a 7-0 lead.
Mount Paran will have next week off before facing Stratford Academy. Region 7A play does not begin until the Eagles face Darlington next month.
“We’re not going to panic,” Jordan said. “We still got a lot of new players out there and there’s a chance to evaluate them and none of these games count.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.