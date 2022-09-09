Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 12:30 am
Lassiter's Samuel Gadsden ran for 176 yards against Woodstock on Friday.
WOODSTOCK -- A big second quarter helped Lassiter build an insurmountable lead and allowed it to beat Woodstock 64-14 on Friday at the wolverine Den.
Lassiter (2-1) dominated the line of scrimmage, outgaining Woodstock 427-142.
“I’m seeing the growth from them, I want to just continue them having a growth mindset,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said.
The Trojans blew the game open with a 28 unanswered points in the second quarter.
After Woodstock (0-4) had pulled to within a 21-14 margin, Lassiter marched down the field with an eight-play drive that was finished off by a 2-yard touchdown run from Jaheem Murray.
Lassiter’s defense followed by forcing a three-and-out. Murray blocked Woodstock’s subsequent punt attempt, which the Trojans recovered for a touchdown.
Lassiter's defense continued to fluster Woodstock when Will Davidson intercepted Wolverines quarterback Tyler Hoff to give his offense the ball at Woodstock’s 28-yard line.
Bryson Harrison connected with Rickardo Jackson on the next play to push Lassiter’s lead to 42-14 at halftime.
Woodstock started the game with a bang as Adonis Garcia returned the opening kick 89 yards to give the Wolverines a 7-0 lead.
Lassiter responded with an 11-play drive that fizzled out on Woodstock’s 39.
“Adonis has shown he’s dangerous, and the guys on the return team did a great job creating lanes,” Woodstock coach Troy Hoff said.
The Wolverines' subsequent possession ended in a short punt that gave the Trojans the ball on Woodstock’s 40-yard line. Six plays later, Samuel Gadsden scampered 13 yards to tie the game.
Following a three-and-out by Woodstock, Gadsden provided more fireworks, blazing his way through the Wolverines’ defense for a 67-yard touchdown run to give the Trojans the lead.
Gadsden’s onslaught continued on Lassiter's next possession as he carried the ball five times, capped off by an 8-yard scoring run. Gadsden finished with 176 yards on 20 carries.
“We just said we’ve got to be able to run the ball,” Thom said.” We got our big left tackle back (Ethan Mackenny), so, strategically, we said let’s run behind him, and the guys did a great job.”
Trailing 21-7, the Wolverines' offense responded midway through the second quarter. Tyler Hoff had completions of 39 and 29 yards to Luke Renninger and Garcia.
Hoff finished off the drive by linking up with Chase Colina on a 16-yard touchdown pass to pull the Wolverines back within a touchdown midway through the second quarter.
