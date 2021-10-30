SHARPSBURG — McEachern rallied from a 17-6 second quarter deficit, outscoring East Coweta 29-7 in the second half, en route to a 46-24 Region 2AAAAAAA victory Friday night.
Bryce Archie completed 16 of 24 passes for 307 yards and five touchdowns for McEachern (5-4, 3-0). He also rushed 10 times for 73 yards and a score. Makari Bodiford had 14 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Kaleb Webb totaled seven receptions for 183 yards and two scores.
Savion West added three catches for 84 yards and a touchdowns. Ivan Kynes also had two touchdowns catches.
With the victory, McEachern will face off against Pebblebrook next week in a battle for the Region 2AAAAAAA championship.
“We’re excited to play for a region championship,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “We started slow this year, but we’ve gotten better. These kids deserve an opportunity to play for a region championship, and we’re going to have to play a lot better mentally and avoid the kind of penalties we had (Friday) if we want to beat Pebblebrook.”
The Indians committed 14 penalties, including 11 in the second half totaling 110 yards, against East Coweta (6-3, 1-2). But, those miscues were offset by strong play from the offense, which scored 26 straight points to go in front 39-17 midway through the fourth quarter.
Trailing 17-12 at halftime, McEachern scored on its first three second half possessions for a 32-17 lead.
Archie found Webb for a 76-yard touchdown reception, and then West for 50-yard score one drive later. Archie called his own number on the next possession, rushing in from 25 yards out for the 15-point advantage.
Bodiford added to the lead behind a 7-yard scoring run midway through the fourth. East Coweta’s Daniel Shoch answered with a 2-yard run two minutes later. And McEachern capped the night with an 11-yard touchdown catch for Kynes from Archie with 1:46 left in the contest.
“People take halftime adjustments too seriously. We just played harder in the second half,” Stephens said about his team’s play after the intermission. “We felt good about our offense in the first half. We were putting up points. It just all came together in the second half with guys making plays.”
Shoch finished 19-for-37 for 211 yards and a touchdown to lead East Coweta. He also ran for two scores. DJ Reid had 21 carries for 72 yards and Zander Simmons caught six passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Webb caught a 9-yard touchdown from Archie with 3.1 seconds remaining to send McEachern into halftime trailing East Coweta 17-12 after a failed 2-point conversion.
Leading 10-6 with 3:16 left in the second quarter, East Coweta gained possession at the McEachern 33 after a chop-block penalty and 45-yard kickoff return from Amaryion Moss.
Shoch found Simmons in the end zone on an 11-yard reception seven plays later to extend East Coweta’s advantage to 17-6.
Webb returned the ensuing kickoff to the McEachern 46. Two plays later, he caught a 37-yard pass from Archie at the East Coweta 9, setting up his touchdown catch.
East Coweta was first to get on the scoreboard when Lucca Labattaglio capped a 12-play, 87-yard drive with a 38-yard field goal.
A McEachern fumble on the ensuing kickoff gave East Coweta great field position at the McEachern 34, and Shoch scored from 1-yard out six plays later to put East Coweta in front 10-0.
McEachern responded behind its hurry-up offense, driving 58 yards on 13 plays, capped by Archie’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Kynes. East Coweta blocked the point-after attempt, leaving McEachern trailing 10-6 with 3:16 left before the half.
