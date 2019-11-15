MOULTRIE – While North Cobb was the dominant team of the first half, it wasn’t enough to keep Colquitt County from leading 7-0.
In the second half, the Packers dominated both in scoring and ball possession to win 35-7 and advance to the second round of Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
Colquitt quarterback Jaycee Harden, one of the top five passers in yardage for the state during the regular season, was 12-for-17 passing for 256 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Daijun Edwards, the Packers all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns scored, ran eight times for 87 yards and one touchdown.
North Cobb freshman Malachi Singleton, after a breakthrough start one week ago to lead the Warriors past Hillgrove and into the third-place slot in Region 3AAAAAAA, played the entire game Friday. For the first half, he kept his team on the field for 36 plays, gaining 100 yards rushing on 17 carries. He also completed four passes for 40 yards.
But, no points.
Harden, in one of only 20 plays Colquitt ran before intermission, competed a 51-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Tajh Sanders.
The first half also included two sacks of Singleton by Packers linebacker Ty French, and two impact plays from cornerback Antonio Spradley. He blocked a punt on North Cobb’s opening drive, and on the final drive he picked off Singleton in what was essentially a fourth-and-long punting situation on the Packers 9-yard-line.
One other time this season, the Packers had a tight first half, 7-7 with Tift County, then scored 35 in the third period. That didn’t happen Friday, but Colquitt made an early statement for the second half. Harden hit Lemeke Brockington in the flat, and he scored an 82-yard touchdown.
Defensively, the Packers held Singleton to 99 yards total offense in the second half (51 rushing and 48 passing); the Warriors received five yards from other sources. Cam Cunningham rushed for 28 first-half yards, two in the second half.
When Colquitt touched the football the second time in the third period, Harden completed four passes in a row for 62 yards, and Edwards pushed his way into the end zone from 1 out.
The Packers’ 21-0 lead became 21-7 at 1:49 of the third when Grant Wooten took a blocked punt into the end zone.
Colquitt responded with a show from Edwards, three carries for 70 yards. To start the fourth quarter, Bubba Wallace rushed in from six-yard outs for 28-7.
JaHeim Ward, for the first time in his career, intercepted a pass on the next Warrior snap. The next snap was Harden’s third touchdown throw, this to tight end Ontavious Carolina of 29 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.