KENNESAW — Big plays lifted Pebblebrook to a victory over Harrison on Friday night and gave the Falcons momentum heading into region play.
“Something that we focused on, was we wanted to start out fast,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said.
The Falcons did it with two quick scoring drives to open the game and then cruised to a 31-14 victory at Cobleigh Stadium.
Qamar Grant threw a 47-yard touchdown strike to Briyar Powers on the Falcons’ first possession.
Pebblebrook (3-3) forced a three-and-out and got a short field after a fumble on the Harrison snap. Three plays later, Grant threw 38 yards to Dwight Phillips for a touchdown and 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
“The previous games, the offense started out slow,” Hood said. “We had several three-and-outs, so the whole idea was to go out and score fast because we wanted them to play from behind.
“They’ve got a good offensive line, a good run game, so we preferred them to kind of air it out as opposed to running the ball.”
Harrison (1-5) scored on a four-play, 44-yard drive capped by Braylan Ford’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Brigman with just 11 seconds left in the first quarter. But the Hoyas’ next drive ended with the defense sacking Brigman at midfield to force a punt, and Pebblebrook again used the big play — this time a 55-yard run by Phillips — to score. The 21-7 edge held until halftime.
A wild sequence in the opening minutes of the second half appeared to put Harrison back in the game, but instead it sealed the Hoyas’ fate.
Pebblebrook had a 42-yard touchdown pass to TJ Holmes from Grant called back on a hold, and on the next play Harrison linebacker Etan Harris came up with a fumble after a catch. But on first down, Harrison fumbled the ball back with Tyler Scott recovering and running it back 38 yards for a touchdown.
The Hoyas’ next drive fizzled with a sack and then a fourth-down incompletion, and Pebblebrook marched to a 25-yard Andre Jones field goal.
Harrison cut it to 31-14 with Ford’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Brigman late in the fourth quarter, but the onside kick failed to go 10 yards and Pebblebrook ran out the clock.
After an off week, Pebblebrook will begin Region 2AAAAAAA play on Oct. 7 against Westlake.
Hood said there’s room for improvement in the off week, with 10 penalties costing the Falcons 83 yards and his team turning the ball over four times.
“In the first half we had three turnovers, two of them in the red zone, and that’s just stuff we can’t have, especially going into the region,” he said.
“Harrison’s a really good team. They actually capitalized off one of our turnovers, so we’ve got to do a better job of protecting the ball and executing when we get in the red zone.”
Despite the mistakes Friday night and some close losses early in the season, Hood likes where his team is going into the meat of the schedule.
“I feel really, really good,” he said. “In all of those games, it’s hard for me to kind of let them go because all of those games, we had in our grasp, but it feels good going into the break 3-3 versus 2-4.
“We needed that momentum going in against Westlake and then Carrollton, back to back.”
Harrisons also is off next week, then the Hoyas open Region 3AAAAAAA play against McEachern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.