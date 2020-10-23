KENNESAW -- Explosive plays in the first half helped propel North Cobb Christian to an 35-20 victory over Bowdon on Friday.
The Eagles scored on four scoring plays of at least 35 yards. Unfortunately, one of them may prove costly.
Starting quarterback Luke Brock scored on a 53-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, but he also suffered an apparent injury and would not return to the game.
On North Cobb Christian's ensuing drive, Caleb Cannon followed with a 36-yard touchdown run. Cannon would finish the night with 138 yards and two touchdowns on only eight carries. Eagles' coach Mark Hollars said it was an impressive display.
"Caleb is a strong young man, and he runs hard," Hollars said. "He practices like that every day, goes full speed on every drill. We're trying to have our young kids watch that because you just don't flip that switch on game night."
Following Brock's injury, Walker Ormsby took over under center and threw touchdown passes of 80 and 35 yards to Isaiah Williams to build a 35-14 halftime lead. Hollars was pleased with the play of his backup quarterback.
"Walker played really well and has worked hard," Hollars said. "He has some skills in throwing the football, it is a receiver friendly ball that he throws and he made some great throws tonight. Did really well."
Ormsby finished the night 4-of-6 for 122 yards. Williams had the two catches for 115 yards.
Bowdon's Gage Stephens tried to keep the Red Devils in the game with 184 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns, but they couldn't overcome the deficit.
This was North Cobb Christian's first game in three weeks after suffering its only loss of the season to Fellowship last time out. Hollars was happy with the way his team responded.
"I've never had a two week bye in my coaching career," he said. "However it gave our bodies time to heal and appreciate how much we are blessed to play this game of football. They're a really good team, and I'm just proud of the way our kids came out and fought. They made us earn it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.