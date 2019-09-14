WOODSTOCK – Allatoona cruised past the River Ridge 38-0 on Saturday behind the arm of senior quarterback Dante Marshall.
The Buccaneers tallied 317 yards, including touchdown plays of 73, 33 and 24. Senior receiver Asante Das finished with five receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
After a 73-yard touchdown in the third quarter, Allatoona successfully recovered an onside kick, which then led to Marshall and Das connecting again for a 33-yard touchdown to take a 24-0 lead.
“The two deep balls from Marshall in the third quarter really took the wind out of our sails,” River Ridge coach Mike Collins said. “We needed a stop, but Marshall and Asante Das connected on those passes and that created a big momentum swing that we just couldn’t recover from.”
At halftime, the Buccaneers led 10-0. It looked like a slugfest early with both teams’ defenses playing well, but a few missed opportunities on special teams however left the Knights scoreless in the first half.
“I thought we did a great job in the first half defensively,” Collins said. “I thought we had a great game plan, but special teams was a big factor. We weren’t able to connect on either of our field goal attempts tonight and it really hurt us. The defense in the second half really struggled as well, which also hurt us big-time.”
The Knights also had a costly turnover in Buccaneers territory in the second quarter that led to the 73-yard touchdown throw that broke the game open. The Buccaneers had trouble at times holding onto the ball. They fumbled three times. However, Allatoona recovered all three. River Ridge lost its only fumble of the game.
“They won the turnover battle,” Collins said. Marshall is a great quarterback who can really do everything and he has plenty of experience.,” Collins said. “They took advantage of the fumble and we couldn’t gain any momentum back after that.”
Marshall finished the game 7-for-10 passing for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
It was a tough second half performance for the Knights, but Collins understands that this type of scenario is possible given the inexperience on the team this season.
“We are still that young program that hasn’t learned how to rebound when something bad happens or several explosive plays happen like they did tonight,” Collins said. “We need to learn how to respond and I will make sure I get better at teaching my team how to respond positively.”
