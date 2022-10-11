KENNESAW -- Over the last five years, the Kennesaw State defense has consistently ranked as one of the best in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Last season, the Owls allowed only 19.5 points and 310.9 yards per game, en route to a 11-2 record. Through five games this year, those numbers have ballooned to 36.2 and 410, respectively.
Much of the increase has come on explosive plays.
Opposing offenses already have 19 plays of 25 yards or more this season -- 10 of which have gone for 40 or more yards. Last Saturday, North Alabama completed touchdown passes of 62 and 60 yards in the second half, as well as a 31-yard scoring pass in overtime.
Cutting those down is something Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said has been a priority in practice.
"Last week, (North Alabama) had nine explosive plays," said Bohannon, who considers any play of more than 15 yards to be explosive. "On those, we had four missed assignments and two missed tackles, so, if you just go and eliminate four or five of those, you're down to three or four, and it's a completely different ballgame.
"A lot of the things that are happening have been, unfortunately, fairly consistent at times. That's why I say I sound a little bit like a broken record because we're not getting them fixed. We're halfway through the season and we need to make those improvements, and, hopefully, we'll see it this week."
On Saturday, Kennesaw State (2-3, 1-1 ASUN Conference) will host Central Arkansas (2-4, 1-0) for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, and getting those big plays stopped may be paramount. Over the last two weeks, the Bears have had 11 plays of 25 yards or more, including seven scoring plays of 30 yards or longer.
Bohannon said focus is the key to getting the Owls' defense to turn things around.
"I think the biggest thing for this football team right now is to be able to focus for a period of time," Bohannon said. "Practice is not going to be perfect, but you have to be very intentional about the mistakes you made and getting them fixed."
Injury report
Quarterback Jonathan Murphy left Saturday's game with 5:36 left in the first quarter, with what appeared to be either a knee or ankle injury. At this point, Bohannon said it did not look like Murphy would be ready to go against Central Arkansas.
That means Xavier Shepherd will start against the Bears. Shepherd came into the game against North Alabama and threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 102 yards and two scores.
Getting noticed
Kennesaw State kicker Conor Cummins was named ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week for his effort against North Alabama.
Cummins, a former Walton High School standout, scored 10 points. He was 2-of-3 on field goals with makes from 36 and 26 yards out, and he went 4-for-4 on extra points. Cummins also had six kickoffs, with three going for touchbacks.
The two field goals marked the first of Cummins’ college career, with the second tying the game at 20 with less than 6 minutes left.
On the air
Saturday's game, the first meeting between Kennesaw State and Central Arkansas, can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the KSU Owls app.
