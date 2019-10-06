Big individual performances led to big wins for some of the best teams around the county this weekend.
Two players surpassed 200 yards rushing and a new county receiving record stands as the fourth best performance in the history of Georgia high school football according to the Georgia High School Football Historical Association.
In Allatoona’s 38-21 win over Sprayberry, Buccaneers wide receiver Asante Das set a new Cobb County receiving record with 292 yards. That was good for two more yards than Marietta’s Arik Gilbert, the previous record holder who set it with 290 yards last season against North Paulding.
Das did that on only six receptions, five of which went for touchdowns.He was the only Buccaneer to catch a pass from quarterback Danté Marshall, whose 292 passing yards were the best in the county on Friday.
“Him (Das) and Danté have been doing this for three years and getting a little better each year,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “Now, I think they’re both very confident, very comfortable out here on Fridays, and they’re just having a great year together.”
Sprayberry elected to take away Allatoona’s running game first and force the Buccaneers to pass. Against a loaded box, Das saw single coverage on the outside almost the whole game and repeatedly beat his man deep for touchdowns of 58, 92, 45, 25, and 61 yards.
Mount Paran quarterback Niko Vangarelli was the leading rusher of the weekend and one of two players to rush for over 200 yards. He carried 26 times for 256 yards and a touchdown in a bounceback 27-16 win over Mount Pisgah. He also threw for 170 yards and another touchdown.
This was perhaps the most important result of the week, with Mount Paran rebounding after a bad loss the week before to Fellowship with another tough test looming next week against Whitefield.
Kell freshman phenom David Mbadinga ran for 238 yards in a Longhorns win over Paulding County. He trailed only Das in touchdowns scored with four, all on the ground.
"I thought our outside blocking was great" Kell coach Brett Sloan said after the game. "That's why David got some big gains. I liked the progression we saw in the run game. The pass game can be hit-or-miss sometimes, and so you have to know you can run the ball when you need to."
Cam Cunningham just missed going over 200 yards rushing for North Cobb in its 35-7 win over Pebblebrook. He finished with 194 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.
Harrison Bailey threw for 285 yards in Marietta’s 39-24 win over Edgewater, Fla. The Tennessee commit threw three touchdowns and no interceptions.
His most dangerous target on the night was Ricky White. White caught five of Bailey’s 14 completions for 133 yards and a score.
Each of these players’ performances helped their teams solidify their spots as legitimate playoff contenders in their respective regions.
