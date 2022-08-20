DALLAS -- Allatoona fell victim to a big first-quarter by North Paulding and lost 35-13 in the regular season opener on Friday.
The Buccaneers (0-1) fell behind 21-0 in the opening period as the Wolfpack (1-0) scored touchdowns on three big plays.
“When your opponent jumps out to a big lead like that in the first quarter, it’s lack of coaching,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “They had a plan and obviously, we did not. The kids still played the game, so I’m not giving them a pass. But we were outcoached. We saw a team not ready to play and that’s unbelievably on the coaching staff, which is kind of a disappointment, for sure.”
Allatoona was unable to contain North Paulding quarterback Boone Anderson, who completed 14-of-23 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Jaylen Poe rushed for 105 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown as well as catching a pass for a score for the Wolfpack.
Running back Jayden Ponder rushed for 126 yards on 24 carries and scored both of Allatoona’s touchdowns.
North Paulding needed only two plays to score on the first possession of the game as Anderson's 46-yard pass to Jackson Wade moved the ball down to the Allatoona 34-yard line and set up Poe's 34-yard touchdown run with 11:10 remaining in the first quarter to give the Wolfpack a 7-0 lead.
It took only three plays for North Paulding to score its second touchdown as Anderson threw a 64-yard scoring pass to Poe to increase the Wolfpack advantage to 14-0 with 4:39 left in the first quarter.
North Paulding struck again on its next possession and took only two plays to score as Anderson connected with Harry Brooks for a 33-yard touchdown pass with 1:27 to go to make it 21-0.
Allatoona got on the scoreboard after a 30-minute weather delay in the second quarter when Ponder broke open for a 54-yard touchdown run with 7:42 remaining in the first half to help the Buccaneers cut their deficit to 21-7.
However, North Paulding regained its momentum toward the end of the first half when Anderson launched a 29-yard scoring strike to Brooks to boost the Wolfpack lead to 28-7 with 34 seconds left.
Allatoona scored on the first possession of the second half when Ponder scampered into the end zone on an 8-yard run with 8:20 remaining in the third quarter to reduce North Paulding’s lead to 28-13.
That was as close as the Buccaneers would get as the Wolfpack scored on an 18-yard pass from Anderson to Javarius George with 11:10 left in the game to give them their margin of victory.
“We played better (in the second half),” Varner said. “But even after we scored, we gave up big plays and we weren’t able to completely get back into the game. It was just a team not ready to play and that’s on the coaching staff.”
