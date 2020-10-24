MARIETTA -- Kell scored 37 first-half points and rolled to a 47-10 victory over Osborne on Friday.
The Longhorns scored early after Nate Byk intercepted a pass, which set up Jamal Hill’s 24-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead.
Kell coach Brett Sloan said he was happy that his team was able to get on the board fast.
“I’m glad we were able to come out focused and jump out on them early,” he said. “They are an improving football team and you don't want to let them hang around.”
Midway through the quarter, Corbin LaFrance found Jaylon Brown for a 23-yard touchdown to give the Longhorns a 14-0 lead.
On the next Kell drive, LaFrance threw a 21-yard pass to Hill for a touchdown and made the score 21-0.
LaFrance finished with 83 passing yards and two touchdowns. Hill finished the game with 45 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.
Sloan said he was pleased with the passing game Friday.
“We threw the ball well and we were really explosive early on and had some big plays,” he said.
Kell added to the lead when Miykayah Vinson scored on a 46 yard run. Vinson ended the night running for 90 yards and the score.
The Longhorns struck one more time to close out the first quarter when Quintin Buckley recovered a fumble and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown and a 34-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Osborne quarterback Lawrence Isham completed a 20-yard pass to Joshua Horton to set up an Erik Hartbarger 27-yard field goal.
Isham finished the game with 102 passing yards.
The Longhorns stretched their lead to 37-3 with 11 seconds left in the second quarter after Colby Kerns made a 18-yard field goal.
“Overall I was really happy with their execution early on and throughout the first half,” Sloan said.
Bo Benincosa added to the Kell lead when he returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, Kerns made a 38-yard field goal to give the Longhorns their final score of the game and put them up 47-3.
Dontae Washington's 11-yard run provided Osborne’s only touchdown of the night and the 47-10 final.
Osborne head coach Russ Isham said that he is proud of his team for the fight they had in the game.
“Our kids fought and I am very proud of them,” he said. “We played a very good Kell football team tonight.”
Sloan said that his team still has plenty of things to clean up for the rest of the season.
“We have to continue to play better coming out of halftime,” he said. “We haven’t played really well coming out of halftime and we have to continue to address that.”
Sloan said he wants his team to keep working hard to win as they continue region play.
“At the end of the day it's not about numbers, it is about whether you get the W or the L,” he said.
