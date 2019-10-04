MARIETTA – Walker came up on the short end of a high-scoring first half and St. Francis went on to beat the Wolverines 45-27 in a Region 6A (B) game at Robertson Field on Friday.
St. Francis led 31-24 at halftime after outscoring Walker 21-14 in the second quarter. The Knights were dominant on offense, gaining 476 total yards.
St. Francis (3-2, 2-1) took advantage of a Walker turnover for the first score of the game when Isaiah Wadsworth returned a fumble by Keon Smart 27 yards for the touchdown to give the Knights a 7-0 lead.
It appeared St. Francis was on its way to another touchdown on its next series as it drove down to the Walker 2. However, the Wolverines' defense sacked quarterback Josh Gil for a 7-yard loss and forced the Knights to settle for a 25-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with 2:07 left in the first quarter.
Walker (2-3, 1-2) got a break when Nick Addison recovered a St. Francis fumble on the Knights' 14 with 54 seconds to go in the first quarter. The Wolverines struck as Charlie Condon threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jai Smith to make it 10-7.
St. Francis came back strong in the ensuing series as Kylen Smith’s 53-yard run took the ball down to the Walker 12, setting up a 6-yard touchdown run by Hunter Jones to increase the Knights’ advantage to 17-7 early in the second quarter.
Walker didn’t waste any time to respond in its next possession as Andrew Smith stormed down the field for a 65-yard scoring run on the first play of the series to make it 17-14.
St. Francis came right back as Gianni Dorsey scored on an 8-yard run to boost the lead to 24-14 at the 7:58 mark of the second quarter.
Walker’s defense set up its next score as Jake Tasman’s interception of a Gil pass with 5:25 left in the first half led to a 2-yard touchdown pass from Condon to Omar Cooper to help the Wolverines cut their deficit to 24-21.
St. Francis added the final score of the first half on Gil’s 14-yard scoring run to make it 31-21.
Gil provided St. Francis with its two scores in the second half, the first on a 1-yard quarterback keeper and a 10-yard pass to Smith.
Walker had the final word as Ashton Pass broke loose for a 63-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds left in the game.
