Kennesaw State's Gabriel Benyard brings the ball back for the first punt-return touchdown in program history in the first round of the FCS playoffs against Davidson. Benyard is expected to be a big part of the KSU offense this season.
KENNESAW -- Gabriel Benyard may be a hidden gem waiting to be exposed to the college football world.
In a short amount of time, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back has proved his worth in a variety of ways for Kennesaw State.
In 2020, Benyard led Irwin County High School to the Class A Public state championship after rushing for 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns his senior season. A year later, he completed his freshman season at Kennesaw State, though not without a series of adjustments.
“It was a lot. The school, the classes and the practices are way faster in college ball than in high school,” said Benyard, whose twin brother, Garland, is a sophomore linebacker for the Owls. “There are way bigger people and a lot more competition while getting better with each other.”
One of Benyard’s biggest adjustments came when he boarded a plane for the first time on the Owls trip to Hampton in October. He said that he was nervous ahead of the flight to Norfolk, Virginia, but quickly got over it.
Last season, Benyard rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. He also caught five balls for 73 yards and two touchdowns.
Benyard, instead, made his presence known in the return game, returning a punt for a touchdown in the Kennesaw State's first-round Football Championship Subdivision playoff game against Davidson. It was the first punt returned for a touchdown in the Owls' history.
“I hope I get many more punt returns this year, with the punt crew blocking for me, helping me out and getting into the end zone,” Benyard said.
Benyard’s work ethic has not gone unnoticed, as coach Brian Bohannon lauds the running back's dedication to getting a cut above the rest day after day.
“His coachability and his understanding of what we’re doing get him to compete at a really high level,” Bohannon said. “We expect him to be one of those guys on offense, and he’s one of those guys who shows up and practices everyday.”
Benyard said he is ready to take the next step and has big aspirations for what the Owls can achieve this fall.
“I want to be first-team All-American and win the national championship this year,” he said.
